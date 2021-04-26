9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 26, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia has made tremendous gains towards eliminating malaria-Dr Chanda

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Zambia has made tremendous gains towards eliminating malaria-Dr Chanda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda has underscored the need for improved interventions in the fight against malaria in Zambia.

Speaking when he officiated during the virtual commemoration of World Malaria day today, Dr. Chanda said Zambia had made tremendous gains towards eliminating malaria with figures reducing between 2017 and 2019 from 309 cases to 274 per 1000 population and deaths reducing from 8.5 in 2017 to 7 per 1000 population in 2019.

He however said that the region last year recorded an increase in Malaria cases and Zambia was not an exception recording an increase of 29.5 percent from 5.3 million in 2019 to 7.6 million cases in 2020.

He said this increase cannot be allowed to continue in Zambia as the country works towards the elimination of Malaria.
“And I read somewhere that in Africa, Malaria alone killed four times more people than the Coronavirus disease.” Dr. Chanda said.

He said the Ministry of Health, therefore, conducted a mass distribution of 7 Million long-lasting Insecticide-treated mosquito nets to ensure that families are protected.

“With this intervention, more than 14 million people have been protected, additionally a total of 3.4 million eligible structures during 2020’s indoor residue spraying campaign season were sprayed.” He said.

Also speaking during the commemoration, the World Health Organisation Country representative Dr. Nathan Bakyaita said Malaria is responsible for an average annual reduction of 1 percent of Africa’s economic growth.

In remarks made on his behalf Dr. Bakyaita said this is through occurrences such as malaria-related absenteeism and productivity losses which cost among other African countries, Nigeria 1.1 Billion US Dollars every year and in 2003 an estimated loss of about 11 Million US Dollars in Uganda.

And USAID Mission Director, Sheryl Stumbras Reaffirmed the cooperating partner’s commitment to continue partnering with Zambia to ensure that all families are safe from the life-threatening disease.

“Despite significant malaria investments, implementation and additional resources are needed to ensure the most vulnerable to malaria have access to the cure they need and deserve.” She said.

Zambia yesterday joined the world in observing world Malaria day which falls on April 25 annually but was commemorated today at Zambia’s Ministry of Health under the localized theme: “Draw the line, for a Malaria free Zambia” and “Malaria ends with me, Malaria ends with you, together we can end Malaria.” As the accompanying theme.

Previous articleDIV 1 WRAP: City of Lusaka Battered By Livingstone Pirates

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia has made tremendous gains towards eliminating malaria-Dr Chanda

Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda has underscored the need for improved interventions in the fight against malaria in Zambia. Speaking...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Let no one disturb Zambia’s peace-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
President Edgar Lungu has reiterated that no one should be allowed to disturb the peace and tranquility which Zambia has enjoyed since time immemorial. ...
Read more

The Improved Road System has led to Significant Improvements in the Agriculture Sector-Luo

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo says Zambia has the potential to be the food basket for the African continent because she is...
Read more

Lungu, Tshisekedi hold bilateral talks

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
President Edgar Lungu and his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi have held talks in Kinshasa and discussed a wide range of...
Read more

President Lungu leaves for DRC

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
President Edgar Lungu has arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for a one day working visit. President Lungu's aircraft touched down at Nd'jili...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.