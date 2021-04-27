9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
UPND Spokesman Cornelius Mweetwa is hallucinating-Musukwa

Patriotic Front National Mobilization Committee Chairperson Richard Musukwa has rubbished claims by UPND National Spokesman Cornelius Mweetwa that he was offered K6 million and a vehicle to join the ruling party.

Mr Musukwa who is Minister of Mines and Minerals Development says Mr Mweetwa is practicing dangerous politics by making unfounded allegations.

He warned that Mr Mweetwa’s political antics will soon catch up with him.

He has challenged Mr Mweetwa to come out in the open and substantiate his claims which he says amount to criminality.

“I called Cornelius on Sunday in the evening after I saw his press briefing and I asked him to substantiate his allegations. He just said “big man, these are just politics, we are in a political season so just forget about it”, I was shocked about his casual approach to politics,” Mr Musukwa said.

Mr Musukwa described Mr Mweetwa as a political demagogue who is seeking political relevance.

Mr Musukwa has urged Zambians to ignore the Choma Central Member of Parliament who he says is seeking political relevance.

Mr Mweetwa revealed on Sunday during a press briefing in Choma that Mr Musukwa, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and his Southern Province counterpart Edify Hamukale have been wooing him to join the PF promising to pay him K6 million and a vehicle.

  2. Musukwa can only shout at UPND who has irrefutable proof. Why do PF go with criminal characters? Because they see corruption as a way of life? August 12 can’t come soon enough to vote the worst government in Africa out!

