Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Mushimba requests Japan to increase scholarships

By Chief Editor
Mushimba requests Japan to increase scholarships
Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba has called for more education sector collaboration between Japan and Zambia. Dr. Mushimba says Zambia can learn a lot from Japan especially in the area of science and technology.

He has said science and technology are key in helping Zambia attain its developmental aspirations.

The Minister has also requested the Japanese government to increase the number of scholarships being offered to Zambian students to study in Japan.

He says having more Zambians taking up Japanese scholarships will further boost the cordial bilateral relations existing between the two nations.

Dr. Mushimba was speaking in Lusaka when Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Mizuuchi Ryuta called on him.

And the Japanese Ambassador has encouraged prospective beneficiaries of Japanese scholarships to develop an interest in mathematics and science.

Mr. Ryuta revealed that most scholarships offered by the Japanese government require students to be proficient in mathematics and science, adding that most Zambian applicants fall short of this requirement.

He however commended the University of Zambia department of veterinary that the Japanese government is currently sponsoring for the outstanding performance of the students.

