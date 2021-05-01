9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 1, 2021
Sports
Zesco United Open 10 Point Lead

Zesco United have beaten Indeni 2-0 in the away Ndola derby to open a ten point lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division table.

Zesco left it late to collect three points in this round 27 tie played at Indeni Sports Complex on Saturday.

Indeni managed to hold Zesco until the 83rd minute when defender Mwila Phiri breached the Oil Men backline.

Coach Numba Mumamba’s Zesco doubled the lead four minutes later with new signee Chitiya Mususu opening his account at the Ndola side – months after joining them from Zanaco.

The win pushes Zesco to 52 points after playing 24 matches as Indeni drop one place down to number 11 on 33 points.

At Sunset Stadium, Zanaco edged Forest Rangers 1-0 at home in Lusaka on Saturday to reclaim second position in the FAZ Super Division.

Congolese attacker Lassa Kiala scored the goal after 58 minutes to enable his side to displace Forest from second position.

Zanaco have increased their tally to 42 points, one above now third placed Forest, after playing 24 and 27 games respectively.

Elsewhere in Saturday’s action, Lusaka Dynamos were stunned 3-1 by Red Arrows to drop three places down up to number seven.

Winger Francis Simwanza registered a brace with Saddam Phiri scoring Arrows’ other goal and Wily Stephanus scored a 90th minute consolation goal for Dynamos.

Dynamos remain stuck on 37 points and Arrows are just a point behind.

FAZ Super Division – Week 27 Results and Fixtures

Red Arrows 3-1 Lusaka Dynamos

Zanaco 1-0 Forest Rangers

Power Dynamos 0-0 Nkwazi

Kitwe United 1-1 Buildcon

Prison Leopards 0-0 Young Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors 2-0 Lumwana Radiants

Indeni 0-2 Zesco United

02/05/2021

Green Eagles Vs Nkana

Green Buffaloes Vs Napsa Stars

