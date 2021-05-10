9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 10, 2021
General News
President Lungu holds talks with Mozambique and DRC counterparts

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has held multilateral talks with visiting Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and Mozambican leader Filipe Nyusi.

The three heads of State held closed-door talks at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in the tourist capital Livingstone.

And President Lungu has directed Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji to ensure that he works with the new DRC Minister of Foreign Affairs Christophe Lutundula to strengthen and deepen existing bilateral relations between the two countries, for the benefit of the two peoples.

After the private talks, the three heads of State flew to the Kazungula border, to meet up with Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and other SADC leaders, for commissioning of the US$ 259 million mega bridge and international border facilities.

The Kazungula bridge will connect Zambia and Botswana and link the port of Durban to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania through the North and South Corridor.

The multi-million dollar infrastructure is expected to enhance trade and regional integration among SADC and COMESA member states.

The Kazungula bridge will replace the age-old pontoon ferry at the border between Zambia and Botswana.

