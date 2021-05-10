9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 10, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu set to Commission Kazungula Bridge as DRC Leader jets in for the Occassion

By Chief Editor
45 views
2
Headlines President Lungu set to Commission Kazungula Bridge as DRC Leader jets...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President, Felix Tshisekedi has arrived in the country for the commissioning of the multi-million Dollar Kazungula Bridge and border facilities.

The plane carrying President Tshisekedi touched down at Harry Mwaanga Nkhumbula International Airport in Livingstone at about 18:00 hours.

The DRC Leader was welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji, Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale, DRC Ambassador to Zambia Chantalal Konji Maloba, and senior Zambian government officials.

President Tshisekedi was accorded a half guard of honour by the Zambia Army.

Scores of Congolese nationals were on hand to welcome President Tshisekedi to Zambia’s tourist capital, Livingstone.

Mr Tshisekedi is among several regional Heads of State expected to witness the commissioning of the Mega Bridge and international border facilities built at a cost of US$259 Million at the border between Botswana and Zambia.

Mozambican President, Felipe Nyusi who is also Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is expected in the country tomorrow.

The Kazungula Bridge will directly connect Botswana and Zambia and link the Port of Durban in South Africa to the DRC and Tanzania, this will further promote and enhance trade and regional integration.

President of the Democratic of Republic of Congo,Felix Tshisekedi arrives at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport.
President of the Democratic of Republic of Congo,Felix
Tshisekedi arrives at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu and his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi are expected to commission the multimillion dollar Kazungula Bridge today, Monday, May 10, 2021.

The 923 meters long rail and road Bridge in Kazungula District, Southern Province, is a bilateral project between Zambia and Botswana, co-financed by the two governments.

The Kazungula Bridge is expected to boost trade and commerce between the two countries.

The bridge will also increase economic activities and prospects of other land-linked countries in the SADC region such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.

The bridge is also envisaged to improve border management operations at one stop border facilities on each side of the two countries.

It has further answered all the challenges imposed by the existing pontoon service that had been carrying a maximum of two trucks when crossing the Zambezi River.

Previous articleGlobal academic support for Sishuwa against charges of sedition soars
Next articlePF drops 7 MPs and A Cabinet Minister for Luapula Canididates

2 COMMENTS

  1. Tshisekedi welcome to Zed the land of many neglected structures.Hopefully Kazungula bridge will be an exception to our UTH, Kulima tower and its markets etc.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 1

PF drops 7 MPs and A Cabinet Minister for Luapula Canididates

The ruling Patriotic Front has dropped Seven Members of parliament and One Cabinet Minister from a list of candidates...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KBF, Mutati join UPND Alliance to unseat PF

Headlines Chief Editor - 37
The recently formed The Zambia We Want Alliance has formed a pact with the UPND Alliance ahead of the August general polls. The Zambia We...
Read more

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba endorses the President Edgar Lungu for the August Polls

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has endorsed the candidature of Edgar Lungu in the fourth coming August 12 General elections. Speaking at a...
Read more

Government to consider Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
Government will consider adding Chine’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to its basket of vaccines to ensure adequate doses for the eligible population in Zambia. ...
Read more

ERB urges motorists to ignore fuel shortage rumours

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has urged motorists to ignore false fuel shortage rumours circulating on some social media platforms. ERB Public Relations...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.