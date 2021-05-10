Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President, Felix Tshisekedi has arrived in the country for the commissioning of the multi-million Dollar Kazungula Bridge and border facilities.

The plane carrying President Tshisekedi touched down at Harry Mwaanga Nkhumbula International Airport in Livingstone at about 18:00 hours.

The DRC Leader was welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji, Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale, DRC Ambassador to Zambia Chantalal Konji Maloba, and senior Zambian government officials.

President Tshisekedi was accorded a half guard of honour by the Zambia Army.

Scores of Congolese nationals were on hand to welcome President Tshisekedi to Zambia’s tourist capital, Livingstone.

Mr Tshisekedi is among several regional Heads of State expected to witness the commissioning of the Mega Bridge and international border facilities built at a cost of US$259 Million at the border between Botswana and Zambia.

Mozambican President, Felipe Nyusi who is also Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is expected in the country tomorrow.

The Kazungula Bridge will directly connect Botswana and Zambia and link the Port of Durban in South Africa to the DRC and Tanzania, this will further promote and enhance trade and regional integration.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu and his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi are expected to commission the multimillion dollar Kazungula Bridge today, Monday, May 10, 2021.

The 923 meters long rail and road Bridge in Kazungula District, Southern Province, is a bilateral project between Zambia and Botswana, co-financed by the two governments.

The Kazungula Bridge is expected to boost trade and commerce between the two countries.

The bridge will also increase economic activities and prospects of other land-linked countries in the SADC region such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.

The bridge is also envisaged to improve border management operations at one stop border facilities on each side of the two countries.

It has further answered all the challenges imposed by the existing pontoon service that had been carrying a maximum of two trucks when crossing the Zambezi River.