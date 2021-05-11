9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
FRA to buy 30,400 mt of maize in Mbala

The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is projecting to buy over 30,400 metric tonnes of maize in Mbala district this year.

Mbala District Commissioner, Maybin Chibalange disclosed this when he officiated at the FRA crop marketing training workshop for the 2021 crop marketing season.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chibalange has since challenged depot clerks who will be engaged in the exercise to encourage farmers to sell their maize to the FRA.

He said the officers should employ best marketing practices that would convince people to sell their maize to the agency and help the district to achieve the set target.

“You need to be humble and be welcoming when serving the members of the community without discrimination,” he said.

Mr. Chibalange has also advised depot clerks to avoid any form of corruption and other bad vices in their work.

“Ensure that the principle of ‘first come, first serve is applied at all the times,” he advised.

The Mbala District Commissioner further encouraged the trainees to have a good dress code as they will be attending to the general public.

Mr. Chibalange noted that after training, the depot clerks will be like public officers who will be representing the interest of the government.

