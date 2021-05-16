Local golf star Madalitso Muthiya has won the Prudential Classic golf tournament by three shots after a tantalizing display on the final day.

Muthiya broke away in the last round to take a comfortable win after holding a one-shot lead on the first two days.

He scored a level-par 70 to finish with a three-round total of two-under-par 208 on a day many golfers complained about their scoring.

“I am really happy with this win and glad I achieved my goal for the day,” Muthiya told journalists.

This was the second Professional Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ) organised championship Muthiya was winning this year.

Youngster Sydney Wemba emerged second after scoring two-under-par 68 to finish with a one-over-par 211.

Wemba is the only local player to have beaten Muthiya in the last one year of the Professional Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ) tournaments which was at Nkana.

Ndola’s Gabriel Chibale took third place after finishing the tournament on four-par 214 as Dezzie Ng’andu finished in fourth, one shot off Chibale.

Fifth place was taken by Morton Muwowo who despite the one over on the last day had an overall of eight-over-par 218.