9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Fred M’membe, Hamududu successfully file in nominations

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Fred M’membe, Hamududu successfully file in nominations
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Socialist Party Aspiring Presidential candidate Fred M’membe and his running mate Cosmas Musumali have also successfully filed in their nominations before Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Esau Chulu.

Addressing the media after being validly nominated for the election, Mr. M’membe said his party is for the poor people, adding that it has enabled poor people to contest various positions at all levels of elections.

“Rich people have political parties and they rule the poor people but this year the poor people have their own party and they will vote for themselves,” Mr M’membe stated.

former UPND Bweengwa Member of Parliament Highvie Hamududu
former UPND Bweengwa Member of Parliament Highvie Hamududu

And Aspiring Presidential candidate for the Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) Highvie Hamududu says he will champion politics of right policies that will make Zambia become a better country, once he is elected as Zambia’s next Republican President.

Mr Hamududu says his party will do its best to implement right policies, to rule the country for the better.

The opposition PNUP leader stated that his party believes in the free market economy policies which he said were key to the country’s sustainable economic development.

He said this today at Mulungushi International Conference Centre after he and his running mate Kasote Singogo successfully filed in their nominations ahead of the August 12 general elections.

“Zambia from independence is so blessed. It had the second best human development indices in Africa. If we put right policies now the future of this country can be better,” Mr Hamududu said.

He further said, “The general ideology of this party is very clear for all. We promise one of the best manifestos ever.”

And Mr Hamududu has observed that political parties can not completely do away with physical meetings during campaigns.

He has therefore suggested that the idea of discouraging physical rallies can be revisited.

“We all understand the COVID situation as political stakeholders, so we should agree on how we can conduct campaigns. We can mask up, we can reduce the number of people at the rally and we can social distance,” he said.

Previous articlePambashe Socialist candidate joins PF on the Nomination day

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Fred M’membe, Hamududu successfully file in nominations

Socialist Party Aspiring Presidential candidate Fred M’membe and his running mate Cosmas Musumali have also successfully filed in their...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND burnt their own billboard so that they can put the blame on PF -Antonio Mwanza

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
The Patriotic Front (PF) has charged that the opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) burnt their own billboard so that they can put the...
Read more

Zambia has detected an Indian Variant of Covid 19

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
The Ministry of Health has announced that the country has detected an Indian Variant of Covid 19. Speaking during a Covid 19 update, Permanent Secretary...
Read more

We should all support and respect the decision of the President, Prof Luo has what it takes-GBM

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) National Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu has made a wise decision...
Read more

Nkandu Luo is Godfather of hate speech-UPND

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the appointment of Nkandu Luo as PF Presidential running mate is sweet music to the UPND Alliance because...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.