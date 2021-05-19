Socialist Party Aspiring Presidential candidate Fred M’membe and his running mate Cosmas Musumali have also successfully filed in their nominations before Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Esau Chulu.

Addressing the media after being validly nominated for the election, Mr. M’membe said his party is for the poor people, adding that it has enabled poor people to contest various positions at all levels of elections.

“Rich people have political parties and they rule the poor people but this year the poor people have their own party and they will vote for themselves,” Mr M’membe stated.



And Aspiring Presidential candidate for the Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) Highvie Hamududu says he will champion politics of right policies that will make Zambia become a better country, once he is elected as Zambia’s next Republican President.

Mr Hamududu says his party will do its best to implement right policies, to rule the country for the better.

The opposition PNUP leader stated that his party believes in the free market economy policies which he said were key to the country’s sustainable economic development.

He said this today at Mulungushi International Conference Centre after he and his running mate Kasote Singogo successfully filed in their nominations ahead of the August 12 general elections.

“Zambia from independence is so blessed. It had the second best human development indices in Africa. If we put right policies now the future of this country can be better,” Mr Hamududu said.

He further said, “The general ideology of this party is very clear for all. We promise one of the best manifestos ever.”

And Mr Hamududu has observed that political parties can not completely do away with physical meetings during campaigns.

He has therefore suggested that the idea of discouraging physical rallies can be revisited.

“We all understand the COVID situation as political stakeholders, so we should agree on how we can conduct campaigns. We can mask up, we can reduce the number of people at the rally and we can social distance,” he said.