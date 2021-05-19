UPND presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema has picked party vice-president Mutale Nalumango as his running mate ahead of the August general elections.

Mr. Hichilema and his Deputy arrived at Mulungushi International Conference Centre to file in their nominations accompanied by alliance partners Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Felix Mutati, Charles Milupi and Charles Maboshe.

Mrs Nalumango is a teacher by profession and served as Secondary Schools’ Teachers Union of Zambia vice-president, before resigning to join politics in the year 2001.

She was then elected member of parliament for Kaputa Constituency under the MMD where she served for ten years, from 2001 to 2011.

She has also served government as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services (first female Chief Government Spokesperson) and Cabinet minister in charge of Labour and Social services under Levy Mwanawasa’s administration.

She was later elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly – first female to hold the position.