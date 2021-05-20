Government says it is pleased that the Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has demonstrated its continued support and partnership to the cause of the learner even amidst the COVID -19 Pandemic.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jabbin Mulwanda says government is pleased that ZANEC has continued providing policy and advocacy based on evidence generated from actual research.

Dr Mulwanda explains that even as all the changes necessitated by Covid-19 were being implemented, the Coalition remained unwavering in the commitment to providing evidence-based alternatives to best address the situation.

The Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary administration said this when officiated at the 9th General Assembly for ZANEC in Lusaka today.

“Admittedly, we still have a long way to go in attaining the education we aspire to, especially when it comes to having well balanced alternative modes of education delivery.

“ With the continued support from our partners and stakeholders we have been able to achieve what has been accomplished so far as we ensure that no one is left behind in our education agenda,” he stressed.

The launch of the two (2) E – Learning Platforms, the National E – Learning Portal and the Smart Revision and the launch of the Education Television Channel (ZNBC TV4) on Top Star Platform as among the initiatives that were attained collaboratively, he cited.

And ZANEC Board Chairperson Henry Kabwe called for unity of purpose in order to spur the country’s education sector.

Mr Kabwe pointed out that to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on the education sector the coalition partnered with government and UNICEF in generating evidence which has played a major role in informing strategies for disaster preparedness and mitigation.

He recalled that the initiative has resulted in the implementation of various innovations by policy makers, policy implementers, schools, teachers and learners aimed at mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

“Alternative modes of education provision in the form of radio, television, mobile or online platforms have taken center stage to cope with these new innovations, our teachers have had to adapt their teaching methodologies.

“ These services were brought to the attention of ZANEC and the ministry to ensure that even a child in the most remote parts of Zambia gets access to learning through the expansion of the education broadcasting services (EBS) radio and TV,” he said.

And in her vote of thanks, Florence Mwansa hailed the government for having collaborated with the coalition very well.

Mrs Mwansa said the theme of the General Assembly “keeping the wheels of education running amidst the covid 19 pandemic” was in line with the country’s aspirations of expanding the education sector.