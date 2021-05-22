Patriotic Front Kabushi Constituency Parliamentary candidate Bowman Lusambo has declared that the party is very intact going into the August general elections.

Mr Lusambo who is also PF Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Coordinator said the party is going into this year’s election without any serious competition from the opposition.

Mr Lusambo said he personally enjoys huge popularity in Kabushi and across the province which is equally the case with the party in general.

He was reacting to some videos posted on social media depicting pockets of opposition supporters flashing their party symbols as his campaign team approached.

The incident happened this week when Mr Lusambo was leading a team of PF supporters escorting Kaloko Ward candidate Florence Mwambazi who successfully filed in her nomination papers for the local government seat.

In the process, the PF supporters bumped into some opposition cadres who flashed their party symbols at the PF convoy in a true sign of coexistence among the two parties.

“The narrative being created that our convoy was booed is totally false. There is no way our people in Kabushi can even think of doing such a thing because of the love and support they always extend to us. The videos and pictures are being manipulated to show that we are losing support which is contrary to the true,” Mr Lusambo said in an interview.

Mr Lusambo said the people of the Copperbelt have immense trust in the leadership of President Edgar Lungu going by the way he has handled the mining situation.

“Mining still remains our mainstay and we have seen long periods of mining fiscal and policy stability during President Lungu’s administration which has cheered a lot of our people in the Province.

He added, “For us, Copperbelt is sealed. We will deliver the entire 22 constituencies across the Province and President Lungu and the running mate will receive over 80 percent of the votes from here.”

Mr Lusambo warned the opposition against deceiving itself and its supporters by creating popularity illusions.

“Copperbelt remains a no-go area for the opposition, the few we have are just wasting time. The people of Kabushi and the Copperbelt have no business with some of these opposition leaders because they know what they did when they had a chance to the privatize national mining assets.”

“With what they are now creating on social media, I can imagine confirm Wyatt they will forever remain Facebook politicians with no ground support, I am now inviting their propaganda journalists to accompany my team on one of our roads shows across the province so that they can have a true test of our popularity.