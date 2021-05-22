9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 22, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

PF is still very intact in Kabushi and across the Copperbelt-Lusambo

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines PF is still very intact in Kabushi and across the Copperbelt-Lusambo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front Kabushi Constituency Parliamentary candidate Bowman Lusambo has declared that the party is very intact going into the August general elections.

Mr Lusambo who is also PF Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Coordinator said the party is going into this year’s election without any serious competition from the opposition.

Mr Lusambo said he personally enjoys huge popularity in Kabushi and across the province which is equally the case with the party in general.

He was reacting to some videos posted on social media depicting pockets of opposition supporters flashing their party symbols as his campaign team approached.

The incident happened this week when Mr Lusambo was leading a team of PF supporters escorting Kaloko Ward candidate Florence Mwambazi who successfully filed in her nomination papers for the local government seat.

In the process, the PF supporters bumped into some opposition cadres who flashed their party symbols at the PF convoy in a true sign of coexistence among the two parties.

“The narrative being created that our convoy was booed is totally false. There is no way our people in Kabushi can even think of doing such a thing because of the love and support they always extend to us. The videos and pictures are being manipulated to show that we are losing support which is contrary to the true,” Mr Lusambo said in an interview.

Mr Lusambo said the people of the Copperbelt have immense trust in the leadership of President Edgar Lungu going by the way he has handled the mining situation.

“Mining still remains our mainstay and we have seen long periods of mining fiscal and policy stability during President Lungu’s administration which has cheered a lot of our people in the Province.

He added, “For us, Copperbelt is sealed. We will deliver the entire 22 constituencies across the Province and President Lungu and the running mate will receive over 80 percent of the votes from here.”

Mr Lusambo warned the opposition against deceiving itself and its supporters by creating popularity illusions.

“Copperbelt remains a no-go area for the opposition, the few we have are just wasting time. The people of Kabushi and the Copperbelt have no business with some of these opposition leaders because they know what they did when they had a chance to the privatize national mining assets.”

“With what they are now creating on social media, I can imagine confirm Wyatt they will forever remain Facebook politicians with no ground support, I am now inviting their propaganda journalists to accompany my team on one of our roads shows across the province so that they can have a true test of our popularity.

Previous articleTime for Election Campaigns is a Serious Time and Not a Time for Courtroom Jokes, John Sangwa told

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

PF is still very intact in Kabushi and across the Copperbelt-Lusambo

Patriotic Front Kabushi Constituency Parliamentary candidate Bowman Lusambo has declared that the party is very intact going into the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Now Linda Kasonde and Sishuwa also petition President Lungu’s nomination

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
Former Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Linda Kasonde has petitioned President Edgar Lungu’s nomination as presidential candidate for the PF in the August...
Read more

Sangwa petitions ConCourt, seeks to nullify President Lungu’s candidature

Headlines Chief Editor - 46
As widely expected, Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa has petitioned the Constitutional Court to disqualify the nomination of President Edgar Lungu as the Patriotic Front...
Read more

Doctors to stage go slow on Monday

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
All the juniors country wide will from Monday stage a go slow to press for the payment of arrears, gratuity and settling in allowances...
Read more

ECZ dismisses HH’s allegations that the Commission was under pressure to disqualify the UPND leader

Headlines Chief Editor - 48
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has demised the allegations leveled against the Commission by the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that it was under...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.