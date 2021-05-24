Copperbelt Basketball League champions Lunga Bullets have maintained their perfect start to the new 2021 season.
Lunga at the weekend thumped YMCA Stingers 72-39 in Ndola to record their second win of the season as Spax Warriors beat Ndola Takers by 57-53.
Kitwe giants Lunga have six points from two games played so far in the season.
Women’s League holders Spax Storm equally preserved their winning start when beating newcomers Slum Dunk 52-14.
In League B, Slum Dunk beat Spax Warriors B 43-35 to record their first win of the season.
There were also victories for Don Bosco, Mufulira Magnets, Konkola Trotters, CEC Blazers and Roan Blazers.
Copperbelt Basketball League – Results
Super League (Men)
Ndola Takers 53 Spax Warriors A 57
YMCA Stingers 39 Lunga Bullets 72
Mufulira Magnets 97 Luanshya Eagles 67
League B
Mufulira Magnets B 47 Don Bosco 54
Slum Dunk 43 Spax Warriors B 35
Ndola Nets 41 Kalewa Garrisons 56
Dawn Panthers 65 Luanshya Heats 47
Northrise University 00 Slum Dunk 00
Ndeke Falcons 70 Konkola Trotters 79
CEC Blazers 102 Kwacha Crusaders 55
Roan Blazers 53 Fairview Falcons 44
Feminine Super League
Slum Dunk 14 Spax Storm 52