COPPERBELT BASKETBALL WRAP: Lunga Bullets Extend Unbeaten Start

By sports
Copperbelt Basketball League champions Lunga Bullets have maintained their perfect start to the new 2021 season.

Lunga at the weekend thumped YMCA Stingers 72-39 in Ndola to record their second win of the season as Spax Warriors beat Ndola Takers by 57-53.

Kitwe giants Lunga have six points from two games played so far in the season.

Women’s League holders Spax Storm equally preserved their winning start when beating newcomers Slum Dunk 52-14.

In League B, Slum Dunk beat Spax Warriors B 43-35 to record their first win of the season.

There were also victories for Don Bosco, Mufulira Magnets, Konkola Trotters, CEC Blazers and Roan Blazers.

Copperbelt Basketball League – Results

Super League (Men)

Ndola Takers 53 Spax Warriors A 57

YMCA Stingers 39 Lunga Bullets 72

Mufulira Magnets 97 Luanshya Eagles 67

League B

Mufulira Magnets B 47 Don Bosco 54

Slum Dunk 43 Spax Warriors B 35

Ndola Nets 41 Kalewa Garrisons 56

Dawn Panthers 65 Luanshya Heats 47

Northrise University 00 Slum Dunk 00

Ndeke Falcons 70 Konkola Trotters 79

CEC Blazers 102 Kwacha Crusaders 55

Roan Blazers 53 Fairview Falcons 44

Feminine Super League

Slum Dunk 14 Spax Storm 52

