PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Kamba has refuted media reports that he threatened the life of Lawyer John Sangwa and will therefore not apologise because his statement was misrepresented.

Chairman Kamba said Sangwa and some excited opposition leaders including the opposition, inclined clergy and some media organisation have misinterpreted the statement, deliberately so, to portray a bad picture of his character that he threatened Sangwa’s life.

He explained that at no time did he ever threaten anybody’s life and the reactions to the statement he issued are highly malicious and meant to tarnish his image in the eyes of the right thinking Zambians.

Chairman Kamba has challenged people to playback the footages of the media that covered the event and also refer to the statement he issued on Saturday May 22, 2021 and see if there is anywhere he threatened Sangwa’s life.

“We have been compelled to issue this statement as PF Lusaka Provincial leadership following deliberate and clear malicious manoeuvres by our political opponents who have gone to the extent of misrepresenting and misinterpreting the earlier statement where I stated that Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa must be treated as a political opponent,” he said.

“The statement I issued on Saturday last week was comprehensive and I gave clear-cut reasons why Sangwa will be treated as a political opponent by the PF.”

He has however emphasised treating John Sangwa as a political opponent stating that the party will defend President Edgar Lungu from malicious attacks.

Chairman Kamba said treating someone as a political opponent in a democratic dispensation like Zambia does not mean threatening someone’s life or violence.

“The simple illustration and meaning of my statement was that Sangwa’s behaviour and his continued futile attempts to block President Edgar Lungu from contesting the August elections, is typical of that of a frustrated opposition politician and as the PF we are going to take him on as a political opponent,” he added.

“President Lungu filed in his nominations validly and successfully. The public knows too well that Sangwa has been making manoeuvres to stop President Lungu from contesting the forthcoming elections for his selfish reasons. As we indicated before, and the public is fully aware that the Courts of Law, the Constitutional Court already ruled on this matter. President Lungu is eligible.”

Chairman Kamba said the detractors just want to drift the party’s attention, to disturb its campaign strategies and to negatively sway the minds of the innocent supportive Zambians that love President Lungu.

He said President Lungu will be on the ballot come August 12, 2021, and will shame his critics by working hard and delivering to Zambians in all sectors beyond expectation.

Chairman Kamba however said Bishop Simon Chihana who has issued a condemnation of him in one of the daily tabloids that his statement was misdirected to suit the desires of the opposition, Sangwa himself and those that are against President Edgar Lungu.

“Bishop Chahana is saying what I said were words of darkness and dictatorship not befitting a worthy leader. It’s clear that Bishop Chihana is reacting to what he does not understand because I never threatened Sangwa’s life. I am very disappointed with the Bishop and I demand an apology from Bishop Chihana and all those on record that have continued claiming what did not come out of my mouth,” he said.

‘I am not violent, I am not a thug but a provincial leader of a reputable organization, the ruling PF Party in Lusaka. I have no propensity to threaten the life of someone. I am not above the law and neither is Sangwa or anybody above the law.”

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicate that Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa has filed to withdraw the petition against President Edgar Lungu’s. Reports indicate further that Mr Sangwa has further filed to discontinue his petition against all running mates.