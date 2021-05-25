9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Sports
Nkana Beat Red Arrows To Edge Closer to D-Zone Exit

Nkana have beaten Red Arrows 2-1 away in Lusaka to jump one place up to number fifteen on the FAZ Super Division table.

Kalampa rallied at Nkoloma Stadium on Tuesday afternoon as striker Alex Ng’onga sealed the win three minutes away from full time.

After a goalless first half, Arrows led in the 65th minute with Alidor Ali Kayembe beating Nkana keeper Kelvin Malunga from an alleged offside position.

The Airmen’s lead lasted just two minutes as forward Freddy Tshimenga 67 pushed in an equaliser for the Kitwe side.

The game was heading for a 1-1 draw when Ng’onga poked in the winner from close range.

Nkana are on 37 points after playing 30 matches and have one game in hand.

Meanwhile, Arrows drop one place down to fourth position as they remain stuck on 46 points after playing 31 matches.

