9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 29, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

AVAP advises use of other media podiums for campaigns

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News AVAP advises use of other media podiums for campaigns
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Anti-Voter Apathy Project Zambia (AVAP) has urged political parties to use other alternative media houses following the abolishment of public rallies.

AVAP Executive Director Richwell Mulwani has implored political parties and candidates to use social media and the mainstream media to sell their political ideologies to enhance voter participation ahead of the August 12 general elections.

Mr Mulwani advised political parties and candidates to adhere to COVID-19 health guidelines and use other platforms to sell their party manifesto to the public.

“When political parties and candidates are communicating using the media such as radio and television and social media platforms such as Facebook and twitter, they can still reach out to the masses,” he said.

Mr. Mulwani stated that the electorate need to be provided with information on the various political candidates in order to make an informed decisions.

“Information is critical, therefore, it is important that people are given information they need for them to vote for a political party of their choice,” he said.

Mr. Mulwani noted that AVAP understands that it is challenging for political parties to do their campaigns without holding rallies but that political parties should use other mechanisms so that Zambia does not have a huge amount of spoiled votes.

“We have seen that in the past elections the country recorded about 85,000 spoiled votes and so in this time of COVID-19 where political polities are advised to do the door to door campaigns, the situation is likely to repeat itself,” he said.

Mr. Mulwani has further appealed to political parties and independent candidates to take advantage of the approved permit from the Ministry of Health and meet in small groups with strict adherence to the COVID-19 health guidelines to enhance voter participation.

“People are waiting to see political parties campaign for them to get the message that is critical to the electorate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mulwani has challenged political parties to avoid engaging in violence as they conduct their door to door campaigns.

Previous articleZambia needs new leadership, I am ready to deliver that new leadership for Zambia’s future

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

AVAP advises use of other media podiums for campaigns

Anti-Voter Apathy Project Zambia (AVAP) has urged political parties to use other alternative media houses following the abolishment of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fr. Ngandwe is new MISA Zambia Chairperson

General News Chief Editor - 0
Fr. Benedict Ngandwe has been ushered into office to serve as the new MISA Zambia Chairperson following an elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) held...
Read more

IBA hands Muvi TV final warning

General News Chief Editor - 25
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has given Muvi Television a final warning after finding the station guilty of unprofessional conduct. IBA Board Chairperson, Mabel Mung’omba...
Read more

Use of untrained coaches, referees unsettles NSCZ

General News Chief Editor - 0
The National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), has expressed concern that most of the football teams in North-western province are employing untrained coaches and...
Read more

Chipolopolo Micho confirms approach for Dutch star

General News Chief Editor - 9
Zambia boss Milutin Sredojevic has confirmed that Chipolopolo have approached Dutch international Guus Til regarding a potential switch of allegiance. Til, 23, was born in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.