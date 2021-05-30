Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Permanent Secretary, Yumba Ndashe says he is optimistic that the increased number of licensed surveyors is a step ahead in dealing with issues of delays in processing of land titles especially for people living in rural areas.

Mr Ndashe said this in a speech read on his behalf by Surveyor General, Joseph Minango when the Survey Control Board handed over Practicing Licenses to twelve Land Surveyors at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in Lusaka.

He congratulated the surveyors that were licensed and urged them to uphold the highest level of professionalism, integrity, fairness and impartiality at all times.

“How you will grow professionally is to a large extent dependent on your adherence to your professional ethics and code of conduct. Therefore, ensure that you act professionally at all times, especially when you interact with members of the public who come to seek survey services,” he said.

Mr Ndashe expressed joy at the number of land surveyors who were awarded the practicing licenses which has brought the total number of land surveyors to 49 and has further urged the Survey Control Board to facilitate the process of licensing of surveyors that meet the prescribed requirements.

“I am reliably informed that this is the highest number of survey licenses being issued at once in the history of the survey control board,” He said.

And speaking at the same event, the Surveyor General Joseph Minango said that the issuance of these licenses will help clear the backlog of un-surveyed land, solve land disputes, help employ and mentor young surveyors.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Principal Land Surveyor, Mwiya Mooka.

Mr Minango reiterated to the recipients of the licenses that the cadastral surveying should not be about making money, but rather a service and a responsibility to serve and facilitate the process of empowering Zambians to obtain Certificates of Title.

He has called on recipients to help government in achieving its dream of producing 4 million certificates of title.

Mr Minango stressed that this handover of licenses is a milestone achievement for the Ministry as it is the highest number of licenses the board has issued at once since its constitution in 2017.

“Zambia does not have sufficient practicing Land Surveyors, a situation which has negatively contributed to the delay in the acquisition of land titles especially for people living in rural areas. Therefore an increase in licensed surveyors is a step forward to dealing with this challenge.” He explained.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Public Relations Officer, Diniwe Kafunda.