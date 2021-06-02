The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has now approved five Covid-19 vaccines for use in the country.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama, said this followed stringent review processes undertaken and riding on the World Health Organization emergency use listing of the vaccines.

“Sinopharm (Vero Cells), Jansen (Johnson & Johnson), AstraZeneca Covishield, AZD 1222 5 – Korean AstraZeneca and the Pfizer Biotech,” Dr. Malama said.

He also pointed out that the Covid-19 vaccination programme remains paused until 23rd June, 2021 when those who received the first dose will start receiving the second one.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malama has disclosed that Covid-19 cases have continued to rise with the country recording 558 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The cases have more than doubled from yesterday’s 213.

Speaking during the routine Covid-19 update in Lusaka today, Dr. Malama said the country has recorded one Covid-19 death at Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre in Lusaka.

He said the cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded from March last year when the pandemic broke out in Zambia to date is now 1,282.

These are classified as 722 Covid deaths and 560 Covid-19 associated deaths. Dr. Malama said it is now clear that the third wave has broken out in Zambia. He disclosed that Zambia is among the top six countries in the region with high numbers recorded in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Malama said Lusaka province recorded 244 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the among all provinces.

“The breakdown of the new cases by province are as follows: Central 46, Copperbelt 59, Eastern 69, Luapula 11, Lusaka 244, Muchinga 2, Northern 5, North-western 10, Southern 74 and Western 38,” he said.

And Dr. Malama has said in the last 24 hours, 35 new admissions were recorded, twice the number which was recorded yesterday. He said among those presently in admission, 79 are on oxygen therapy and 12 are in a critical condition.

He however disclosed that a total of 83 discharges were made from both the Covid-19 isolation and treatment facilities and home based management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 92,039.