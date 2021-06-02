9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

ZAMRA approves 5 Covid-19 vaccines for use in Zambia

By Chief Editor
45 views
2
Health ZAMRA approves 5 Covid-19 vaccines for use in Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has now approved five Covid-19 vaccines for use in the country.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama, said this followed stringent review processes undertaken and riding on the World Health Organization emergency use listing of the vaccines.

“Sinopharm (Vero Cells), Jansen (Johnson & Johnson), AstraZeneca Covishield, AZD 1222 5 – Korean AstraZeneca and the Pfizer Biotech,” Dr. Malama said.

He also pointed out that the Covid-19 vaccination programme remains paused until 23rd June, 2021 when those who received the first dose will start receiving the second one.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malama has disclosed that Covid-19 cases have continued to rise with the country recording 558 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The cases have more than doubled from yesterday’s 213.

Speaking during the routine Covid-19 update in Lusaka today, Dr. Malama said the country has recorded one Covid-19 death at Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre in Lusaka.

He said the cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded from March last year when the pandemic broke out in Zambia to date is now 1,282.

These are classified as 722 Covid deaths and 560 Covid-19 associated deaths. Dr. Malama said it is now clear that the third wave has broken out in Zambia. He disclosed that Zambia is among the top six countries in the region with high numbers recorded in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Malama said Lusaka province recorded 244 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the among all provinces.

“The breakdown of the new cases by province are as follows: Central 46, Copperbelt 59, Eastern 69, Luapula 11, Lusaka 244, Muchinga 2, Northern 5, North-western 10, Southern 74 and Western 38,” he said.

And Dr. Malama has said in the last 24 hours, 35 new admissions were recorded, twice the number which was recorded yesterday. He said among those presently in admission, 79 are on oxygen therapy and 12 are in a critical condition.

He however disclosed that a total of 83 discharges were made from both the Covid-19 isolation and treatment facilities and home based management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 92,039.

Previous articleGovernment’s Agricultural Strategies Bearing Fruit-President Lungu

2 COMMENTS

  1. The village is on fire!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Zambia among top 6 in Africa, Hoping you are not going to overtake South Africa and became number 1 in Africa. Infections are on the increase in the country and that’s when you pause the vaccination process!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Zambia the real Africa; where our leaders think like animals……..no humility!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 2

ZAMRA approves 5 Covid-19 vaccines for use in Zambia

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has now approved five Covid-19 vaccines for use in the country. Ministry of Health...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

New COVID-19 Cases in Zambia Jump to 320, Public urged not to ignore the guidelines

Health Chief Editor - 10
The number of COVID-19 cases has jumped from 199 to 320 countrywide in the last 24 hours, with Lusaka recording the largest number,...
Read more

To be or not to be vaccinated?That,my friends, is the question

Health editor - 12
PART I In the 1700s, it would take months to travel from present-day Kasama to Livingstone, on foot. With the advancement of technology, an airplane...
Read more

Low COVID adherence worry MOH

Health Chief Editor - 3
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama says it is saddening to see the continued laxity to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines...
Read more

72 individuals Denied access into Zambia and 272 placed under 14 days quarantine- Health PS

Health Chief Editor - 9
As Point of Entry surveillance is being strengthened for surveillance of Covid-19 and several of its variants, the Ministry of Health has denied 72...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.