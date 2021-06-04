After the commissioning of Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Matanda chiefdom of Mansa district, President Edgar Lungu has wrapped up his working visit in Luapula province.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State says the opening of the mini hospital in Luapula province, demonstrates his administration’s efforts to create universal health coverage across the country.

Speaking during the commissioning of the facility, President Lungu says the Chikonshi health facility is another score in the Patriotic Front government’s delivery on its promise.

The health facilities provision is part of 108 mini hospitals and three district hospitals being put up in the country under the 300 million USD package under support from cooperating partners.

“This mini hospital launch attests my government’s unequaled strive to develop the country’s health sector provide universal health coverage,” he said.

The ongoing health sector infrastructure development constitutes a comprehensive primary health care package where all necessary amenities around the health facilities such as modern medical equipment as well as supplies, electricity, water and accommodation are in place.



President Lungu said he is delighted to note that 46 mini hospitals have so far been completed under the project as well over 559 out 650 health posts equipped with necessary aids to provide quality health care.

He said the mini hospital establishment is significant to contribute towards enhancing health status of people in Chikonshi and surrounding areas.

Luapula province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota said the people of Luapula province appreciate the leadership of President Lungu and its developmental projects such as the newly opened Chikonshi Mini Hospital .

Engineer Mushota said benefits like opening up of a health facility at Chikonshi is evidence of governments quest to take health care closer to the people.

Chief Matanda through his representative said he is elated with the opening of the Chikonshi mini hospital and some health posts in his chiefdom as they would play a key role in eased access to health facilities by shortening distances his subjects had to previously cover.