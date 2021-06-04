9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 4, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu commissions Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Matanda chiefdom

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines President Lungu commissions Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Matanda chiefdom
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

After the commissioning of Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Matanda chiefdom of Mansa district, President Edgar Lungu has wrapped up his working visit in Luapula province.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State says the opening of the mini hospital in Luapula province, demonstrates his administration’s efforts to create universal health coverage across the country.

Speaking during the commissioning of the facility, President Lungu says the Chikonshi health facility is another score in the Patriotic Front government’s delivery on its promise.

The health facilities provision is part of 108 mini hospitals and three district hospitals being put up in the country under the 300 million USD package under support from cooperating partners.

“This mini hospital launch attests my government’s unequaled strive to develop the country’s health sector provide universal health coverage,” he said.

The ongoing health sector infrastructure development constitutes a comprehensive primary health care package where all necessary amenities around the health facilities such as modern medical equipment as well as supplies, electricity, water and accommodation are in place.

From (left) is former health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, Luapula province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota, President Edgar Lungu and Luapula province health Director Dr Peter Bwalya during the commissioning of Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Chief Matanda's Chiefdom.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ ZANIS.
From (left) is former health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, Luapula province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota, President Edgar Lungu and Luapula province health Director Dr Peter Bwalya during the commissioning of Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Chief Matanda’s Chiefdom.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ ZANIS.

President Lungu said he is delighted to note that 46 mini hospitals have so far been completed under the project as well over 559 out 650 health posts equipped with necessary aids to provide quality health care.

He said the mini hospital establishment is significant to contribute towards enhancing health status of people in Chikonshi and surrounding areas.

Luapula province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota said the people of Luapula province appreciate the leadership of President Lungu and its developmental projects such as the newly opened Chikonshi Mini Hospital .

President Edgar Lungu talks to the mother who just delivered a baby boy during the commissioning of Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Chief Matanda's Chiefdom in Mansa district. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu talks to the mother who just delivered a baby boy during the commissioning of Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Chief Matanda’s Chiefdom in Mansa district. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA ZANIS

Engineer Mushota said benefits like opening up of a health facility at Chikonshi is evidence of governments quest to take health care closer to the people.

Chief Matanda through his representative said he is elated with the opening of the Chikonshi mini hospital and some health posts in his chiefdom as they would play a key role in eased access to health facilities by shortening distances his subjects had to previously cover.

President Edgar Lungu interacts with health workers shortly after commissioning Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Chief Matanda's Chiefdom in Mansa.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu interacts with health workers shortly after commissioning Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Chief Matanda’s Chiefdom in Mansa.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ ZANIS

Previous articleStriking actions by Residents doctors not justified – Students

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu commissions Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Matanda chiefdom

After the commissioning of Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Matanda chiefdom of Mansa district, President Edgar Lungu has wrapped...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

34 year old hubby in Chibombo commits suicide after killing his wife in cold blood

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
A 34-year-old man of Chibombo District of Central Province has committed suicide after he axed his 29-year-old wife to death in an unclear...
Read more

President Lungu directs speed connection of electricity at Lwela Secondary

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
President Edgar Lungu has expressed deep displeasure with the lack of electricity at Lwela Secondary school in Chembe district of Luapula Province. The seemingly...
Read more

Sexual Barter System Gains Momentum in Eastern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 25
Despite its ban in 2019, a traditional practice known as Chidyelano has continued during mobile markets locally known as Kabwandile , in Eastern Province. ...
Read more

Parents and guardians advised against ‘ locking up’ their differently-abled children

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Kasenengwa, June, 01, 2021 ZANIS --- Government has advised parents and guardians against hiding differently-abled children in their custody. Kasenengwa District Commissioner Sara...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.