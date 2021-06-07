The Republic of Lithuania has proposed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zambia to enhance economic and political cooperation between the two countries.

The proposal was made in Stockholm, Sweden recently when Lithuanian Ambassador to Sweden, Giedrius Cekuolis presented a draft copy of the MoU to Zambia’s Ambassador in that country, Rose Salukatula, who is also accredited to the Nordic and Baltic states.

The MoU is a culmination of discussions between Ambassador Salukatula and director for Latin America, Africa, Asia and Pacific Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Lithuania, Audrius Bruzga early in January this year.

Lithuania is one of the three Baltic countries located in north-eastern Europe with diplomatic relations with Zambia.

According to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Counsellor at the Zambian Embassy in Sweden, Nicky Shabolyo, the proposed MoU seeks to strengthen friendly relations, establish an efficient and practical procedure for inter-ministerial political consultations and further encourage cooperation in various economic fields.

The proposal further seeks to see Zambia and Lithuania hold regular bilateral consultations to review all aspects of their relations, and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Salukatula has since described the proposed MoU as a “big step” towards strengthening relations between Zambia and Lithuania since the establishment of diplomatic relations almost 20 years ago.

The Zambian envoy pointed out that in her earlier meeting with Mr. Bruzga, it was observed that not much economic and political cooperation had taken place between Zambia and Lithuania because of the absence of a framework for engagement.

“Your coming demonstrates that Lithuania is committed to strengthening relations with Zambia. Such meetings are important as they will eventually help establish strong relations at top government level and even generally between the peoples of the two countries. This is a very important document that will help us further develop our relations,” she said.

Lithuania has also made a separate submission of proposed areas of economic cooperation which included agriculture and food industry, information and communication technology (ICT), financial technology (Fintech) sector, life sciences, and talent-based entrepreneurial schemes for non-European Union businesses.

In the proposal, Lithuania seeks possibilities for cooperation in areas that create added value such as ICT, fintech and life sciences.

And Ambassador Salukatula and Ambassador Cekuolis have agreed to arrange a digital event through which Zambian and Lithuanian experts in the sectors mentioned in the proposal will meet and agree on advancing collaboration.

The Zambian envoy has since assured her Lithuanian counterpart that Zambia is a haven of peace and has favourable laws that safeguard and secure investments.

Ambassador Cekuolis was accompanied by Counsellor, Donatas Butkus and Commerce Attaché Aleksandras Laurinavicius.