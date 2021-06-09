President Edgar Lungu’s running mate in the August polls Prof. Nkandu Luo says the scrapping off of student meal allowances is finally paying off.

Speaking when she met students from various Colleges and Universities at her residence today, Pro. Luo explained that the decision to remove meal allowances was well-intended as evidenced by the number of students benefiting from the government’s student loans and scholarships.

She explained that under the old system, only one family member benefited from the government’s bursary program which is no longer the case now.

“The other thing that is not said for you people in higher education is that when I come as Minister of Higher Education, in a family of eight; one of you was given a scholarship meaning no one else would get a scholarship because it was said that we have already given one in that family so we need to look at another family,” Prof. Luo disclosed.

Prof. Luo who is also the immediate former Fisheries and Livestock Minister stressed that it is because of these sound policies that the PF government made that has seen an increase in the number of students rallying behind the candidature of President Lungu and herself in the August polls.

She reiterated that in as much as the decision to scrap off meal allowances was harsh, it has made youths in the country far much better than they were in 2011.

She has since urged student leaders not to be afraid to make tough decisions because that is what leadership entails.

And the students from various higher learning institutions who were led by Emmanuel Maida have assured the incoming Republican Vice President that they will embark on a door-to-door campaign to ensure that President Lungu and the PF government wins the August polls with a resounding victory.