There is need to maintain peace and unity even as Zambia heads to the polls-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has reiterated the need to maintain peace and unity in the country, even as the country heads to the polls.

President Lungu emphasised that the government believes in peace and oneness, adding that this should be the basis for all Zambians even as the country heads to the polls.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State has since urged politicians to ensure that they do not destroy Zambia, by desisting from engaging into divisive activities such as violence and tribalism.

President Lungu was responding to calls from Chiefs Kapichila, Mpamba and Senior Chief Mwase of Lundazi district in Eastern Province, who earlier called for peace before, during and after the August 12, general elections.

The President said the call from the traditional leaders should apply to all political parties in the country.

And President Lungu thanked the traditional leadership in the district, and the region at large for advocating for peace in Zambia.

Earlier, Chief Kapichila, who spoke on behalf of the other traditional leaders during the meeting with President Lungu, called for peace in the country before, during and after elections.

Chief Kapichila said traditional leaders and their subjects want to experience continued peace in the country.

Meanwhile, the chiefs in Lundazi have thanked the government and President Lungu for the commitment towards developing the district and the country at large.

Chief Kapichila told the President that the provision of bicycles for headmen, as well as vehicles for chiefs has eased the work for all traditional leaders.

Later, President Lungu inspected construction works at the Lundazi Bridge, and made it clear that the project was about development and not politics.

The Head of State further said that the process of development will continue even after elections.

“For those saying we will not vote for you if you do not work on the bridge, we are saying we have a duty to do these things for you. After the bridge is done, we will continue working,” he said.

President Lungu has since asked the residents of Lundazi to give the contractor, Shachitari Construction company space to execute their job diligently.

Meanwhile, Road Development Agency (RDA) Chief Executive Officer, George Manyele, said the K71 million Lundazi bridge project is scheduled for completion in September this year.

President Lungu who is in Eastern Province on a working visit, inspecting developmental projects in the region, is expected back to Lusaka tomorrow.

Previous articleCome Rain, Come Sunshine, there will be Change on 12 August, declares HH

