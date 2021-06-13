9.5 C
CBU lecturer urges aspirants to incorporate climate change messages

By Chief Editor
A Copperbelt University (CBU) senior lecturer in the Department of Environmental Sciences has challenged aspiring candidates for the August 12, 2021 general elections to incorporate messages of climate change in their campaigns.

Professor Felix Kalaba bemoaned that politicians aspiring for leadership at all levels have turned a blind eye to issues of climate change.

Prof. Kalaba said for the country to develop, modalities to mitigate impact of climate change and ensure protection of the environment require an informed leadership to inspire communities.

“I want to challenge presidential, parliamentary and local government candidates aspiring to be elected in the mentioned positions to provide electorates with necessary message on climate change,” he said.

He said there should be practical measures taken to provide protection from the impact of climate change.

Prof. Kalaba noted that effects of climate change are very much visible in the country.

He pointed out that climate related disasters such as flooding and droughts have already been registered in some parts of the country.

He stressed that the impact may result in death, displacement and suffering if not mitigated early.

Previous articleOur Campaigns are easy because we have delivered-Nkandu Luo

Latest News

