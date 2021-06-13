Vice President Inonge Wina has thanked civil servants in North-western province for responding to President Edgar Lungu’s call of explaining developmental projects done by the Patriotic Front (PF) government to the people.

Mrs Wina said Civil servants are supposed to explain and implement government polices to the ordinary citizen.

Mrs Wina appreciated workers in the province for demonstrating their commitment to explaining government policies to the people.

She was speaking when she addressed the Zambia Civil Servants Initiative Association members in Solwezi today.

“I am happy to meet civil servants who have responded to the call of President Edgar Lungu to go out and tell the people what this government has done, I congratulate you,” she said.

She asked civil servants to read the PF manifesto as it will help explain what government will do in the next five years.

“If you read the PF manifesto it will highlight what government is planning to do in the next five years,” Ms. Wina said.

Mrs Wina also highlighted government achievements in Northwestern province which include, creation of new district among them Manyinga, Mushindamo and Kalumbila which she said has translated into creation of employment to the local people.

And North-Western province Civil Servants Task Force Chairperson, Pias Kamasanyi said civil servants are aware that explaining government polices is not political but is in line with the public service guidelines.

“Our position is not political but in line with public service guidelines and etiquette which compel us to support the government of the day,” Mr Kamasanyi said.

Meanwhile Mr. Kamasanyi appealed to government to cancel civil servant loans from lending institutions as well confirm those in acting positions.