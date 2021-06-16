African Union(AU) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat ,has joined the people of Zambia and the Government in wishing Zambia’s First President, Kenneth Kaunda, a speedy recovery.

Mr. Faki recounts that Dr Kaunda is the only remaining founding Father of the organisation of African Unity(AU) , the fore-runner of the African Union.

During this year’s African Freedom Day, the African Union honoured Dr Kaunda with a special award.

The Award recognized Dr. Kaunda for the role he played and the immense contributions he made to the liberation of Africa and its people.

Dr Kaunda is being treated at Maina Soko hospital and has asked for prayers from the Zambian people and the international community.

This is contained in a statement issued the media, by First Secretary –Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in Ethiopia , Inutu Mwanza.