Wednesday, June 23, 2021
The Fourth President Rupiah Banda is in Good Health and not in any Hospital-Government

By Chief Editor
The government has dispelled rumours circulating on social media platforms alleging that Fourth Republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda has died.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga said the rumour is unfounded as the former head of state is in good health and is not admitted to any health facility, whether locally or abroad.

“Government wishes to advise everyone to use social media with greater responsibility in these very difficult times especially when the nation is experiencing increased deaths due to the upsurge in Covid 19 cases,” he said.

And Mr Malupenga has since urged all citizens to continue mourning the nation’s founding father Dr Kenneth Kaunda; the country’s Chief Justice her ladyship Mrs Irene Chirwa Mambilima and several other prominent and least known who have died in the recent past.

He has reminded Zambians to desist from abusing useful tool of communication called social media whether within the country or abroad.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media today.

