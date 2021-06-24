9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Luano receives 2021/2022 farming inputs

By Photo Editor
46 views
1
General News Luano receives 2021/2022 farming inputs
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Luano District Agriculture Coordinating Officer (DACO), Roy Kalipenta has disclosed that the district has received fertilizer and seed inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) for 2021-2022 farming season.

Mr. Kalipenta told ZANIS that 22% of the D-compound fertilizer has arrived in the District, representing 449.95 metric tonnes of the 2001.1 metric tonnes total allocation.

He said that 1,000 metric tonnes of Urea fertilizer had also arrived representing 69.4% of the 1,441.1 metric tonnes.

Mr Kalipenta said that apart from the fertilizer, 20 metric tonnes of maize seed has arrived out of the 88.74 metric tonnes total allocation for maize seed.

He said the rest of the inputs are expected to arrive in the District soon, saying that farmers have already begun making deposits towards accessing these inputs.

He said that 8,874 small scale farmers have been earmarked to benefit from the Government subsidized program.

Meanwhile, Luano District Agriculture Committee (DAC) Chairperson Buster Chaponda commended the DACO office for the manner in which FISP inputs are being facilitated, saying that Farmers are generally happy with the way the program is being handled.

Mr. Chaponda however noted that there is need for improvements towards boosting the control of animal diseases by increasing the operational funding for the veterinary department.

He said that the District has been plagued by mainly Tick borne animal diseases such as anaplasmosis and Corridor disease over the past few years, saying that the veterinary department needs to be boosted.

Previous articleMambilima interlinked justice institutions – Lubinda

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 1

Luano receives 2021/2022 farming inputs

Luano District Agriculture Coordinating Officer (DACO), Roy Kalipenta has disclosed that the district has received fertilizer and seed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mambilima interlinked justice institutions – Lubinda

General News Chief Editor - 0
Former Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says the late Chief Justice Irene Mambilima worked hard to interlink the justice sector institutions in the country. Mr....
Read more

Price differentials normal in liberalized economy – Dodia

General News Photo Editor - 1
Economist Yusuf Dodia has described price differentials as “very normal in a free market economy like Zambia” and that retailers and suppliers can set...
Read more

Kabompo receives food security packs

General News Photo Editor - 1
The department of Community Development in Kabompo district, North-western province has begun receiving fertilizer under the 2021/2022 food security pack (FSP) programme. Kabompo District Community...
Read more

KK’s body flown to Mongu

General News Chief Editor - 15
The remains of Zambia's First President Kenneth Kaunda arrived in Mongu district, Western Province at 11:30 hours, ahead of the provincial funeral programme. This...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.