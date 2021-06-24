Luano District Agriculture Coordinating Officer (DACO), Roy Kalipenta has disclosed that the district has received fertilizer and seed inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) for 2021-2022 farming season.

Mr. Kalipenta told ZANIS that 22% of the D-compound fertilizer has arrived in the District, representing 449.95 metric tonnes of the 2001.1 metric tonnes total allocation.

He said that 1,000 metric tonnes of Urea fertilizer had also arrived representing 69.4% of the 1,441.1 metric tonnes.

Mr Kalipenta said that apart from the fertilizer, 20 metric tonnes of maize seed has arrived out of the 88.74 metric tonnes total allocation for maize seed.

He said the rest of the inputs are expected to arrive in the District soon, saying that farmers have already begun making deposits towards accessing these inputs.

He said that 8,874 small scale farmers have been earmarked to benefit from the Government subsidized program.

Meanwhile, Luano District Agriculture Committee (DAC) Chairperson Buster Chaponda commended the DACO office for the manner in which FISP inputs are being facilitated, saying that Farmers are generally happy with the way the program is being handled.

Mr. Chaponda however noted that there is need for improvements towards boosting the control of animal diseases by increasing the operational funding for the veterinary department.

He said that the District has been plagued by mainly Tick borne animal diseases such as anaplasmosis and Corridor disease over the past few years, saying that the veterinary department needs to be boosted.