Mambilima interlinked justice institutions – Lubinda

Former Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says the late Chief Justice Irene Mambilima worked hard to interlink the justice sector institutions in the country.

Mr. Lubinda noted that Justice Mambilima was determined to ensure that the justice sector institutions operated in unity.

He cited the Police, the National Prosecution Authority, the courts, and Correctional Facilities as some of the institutions she ensured coordinated in executing justice in the country.

“Chief Justice Irene Mambillima worked hard at ensuring that when a person is arrested, the whole justice sector knew where that person had been arrested, and when a matter is sent to court, everybody in the justice sector knew to know the matter was flowing so that there is no backflow of information in the case management,” he said.

Mr. Lubinda further charged that because of her dedication and hard work to duty Justice Irene Mambilima worked to make the justice system paperless by digitizing court cases as well as information flow in the justice system.

Mr. Lubinda said in an interview in Lusaka that the legal fraternity in Zambia will remember Justice Mambilimba for the kind of wisdom she exhibited with the people she interacted with both at home and abroad.

Mr. Lubinda who is also a former Kabwata lawmaker added that late Chief Justice Irene Mambilima will also be remembered for having presided over a very difficult election with courage and a high level of integrity.

Meanwhile speaking in a separate interview, Solicitor Général Abraham Mwansa said late Chief Justice Mambilima was exemplary and a true daughter of Zambia.

He said her legacy of integrity, hard work, and dedication to duty is something to learn from and should be emulated.

“She contributed immensely to the development of a good justice system for the good of mother Zambia,” he said.

Mr. Mwansa described Justice Mambilima as a humble and selfless leader who gave guidance to both the young and the old at the bar.

Previous articlePrice differentials normal in liberalized economy – Dodia

