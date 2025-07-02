Mwaka Halwiindi’s Leaked Video Sparks Controversy as Kazadi Films CEO David Kazadi is Arrested

LUSAKA — Zambia’s creative industry has been rocked by a developing scandal that has cast a long shadow over two of its most recognisable rising stars: actress, model, and digital personality Mwaka Halwiindi, and filmmaker and media executive David Kazadi, who until recently served as CEO of Hot FM Zambia.

This comes in the wake of an explicit video leak which began circulating online last week, showing what appears to be a young woman bearing a striking resemblance to Halwiindi in a highly compromising situation. The clip, graphic in nature, spread rapidly across social media platforms and messaging apps, triggering a wave of speculation, condemnation, and public concern.

In response, law enforcement moved swiftly. Mwaka Halwiindi was reportedly apprehended for questioning, as authorities began probing the origin of the video, its circulation, and the identities of the individuals involved. Shortly thereafter, David Kazadi was taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigations. It remains unclear at this stage whether Kazadi appears in the footage or played a role in its production or distribution, but police have confirmed he is assisting with inquiries.

The development has thrown renewed attention on the professional history between Halwiindi and Kazadi, who had previously worked together under Kazadi Films, a production house under the Hot Media Group, chaired by Oscar Chavula — Kazadi’s uncle and board chair of Hot FM Zambia.

Among their collaborations, “Day In My Life | Work pt1”, produced by Kazadi Films and starring Mwaka Halwiindi, stands out as a fan favourite. The short documentary-style video showing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her life as a creative professional remains one of her most-viewed works online and was widely celebrated for its raw, relatable tone.

Equally, David Kazadi is no stranger to acclaim. His major breakthrough came in 2020 with the critically recognised film “Black Dollar”, which made headlines as the first Zambian film to be associated with Netflix. The movie, a gritty narrative exploring themes of ambition, corruption, and urban hustle, positioned Kazadi as a pioneering force in local filmmaking and set a precedent for Zambian content on global platforms

In light of the unfolding events, Hot FM Zambia released a formal statement confirming that David Kazadi has been relieved of his duties as CEO, effective immediately. The statement, signed by Hot Media Group Chairman Oscar Chavula, noted that while the company respects due process and the presumption of innocence, the serious nature of the allegations warranted decisive action to protect the station’s integrity and public trust.

“Mr. Kazadi no longer holds any role within Hot FM Zambia or its affiliated entities. Interim leadership has been appointed to ensure continuity of operations,” the statement read in part.

Hot FM reassured its stakeholders that normal programming and business activities would continue unaffected, and that the company remains fully cooperative with the ongoing investigations.

As investigations continue, the public remains divided between curiosity and concern. While social media platforms are ablaze with commentary, no formal charges have been filed, and both Halwiindi and Kazadi are presumed innocent pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

Media analysts and legal experts have urged caution against trial by social media, warning that the virality of the footage should not override the importance of due process and privacy rights, especially in cases where reputations, careers, and futures hang in the balance.

This incident also opens broader conversations about digital ethics, personal privacy, and the blurred lines between public image and private life in the age of constant online exposure.

At the heart of this story are two young creatives who, until now, had helped shape Zambia’s cultural narrative in different but notable ways Mwaka Halwiindi through her vibrant online persona and authentic storytelling, and David Kazadi through his ambition to elevate Zambian cinema to international screens.

Now, both find themselves facing one of the most intense media storms in recent memory. As the investigation unfolds, the nation waits not with judgment, but with anticipation for clarity, truth, and, above all, justice.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information is made available from official channels.