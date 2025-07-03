Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, has emphasized the indispensable role of private sector investment in advancing global development goals, particularly in the fight against poverty.

Speaking at a high-level side event on private sector mobilization during the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) in Seville, Mr. Haimbe urged governments to establish conducive policy environments that attract and support private investment into critical sectors.

“Transformational progress requires more than what public financing alone can offer,” he said. “To truly achieve poverty eradication, improve health and education systems, and address climate change, we must forge stronger partnerships with the private sector.”

The Minister highlighted that while governments play a central role in policy direction and oversight, the scale and urgency of global challenges demand increased collaboration with private capital. He added that unlocking private sector resources would provide the much-needed boost for sustainable development efforts across the Global South.

The FFD4 conference brings together world leaders, development experts, and private sector stakeholders to explore innovative financing mechanisms that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Mr. Haimbe’s remarks resonated with a broader call for blended finance approaches and reforms that incentivize responsible investment.

His address reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that encourages both domestic and international investors to participate in national development.