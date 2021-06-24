Vice President Inonge Wina has paid her tribute to the late and first Zambia’s president Dr. Kenneth Kaunda during his funeral service held at the United Church of Zambia in Mongu district of Western province.

Mrs Wina said president Kaunda spent most of his life fighting for peace and liberty of many people in the country.

“Today, we as a nation mourn our beloved founding father His Excellency Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, the pain though excruciating, comes from having loved and being loved deeply. Dr. Kaunda loved this nation and spent his entire life fighting for what he believed was rightfully ours, our land, our liberty and our aspirations as a people,” said Mrs Wina.

The Vice President said young people in the country should continue being inspired by the exemplary life, courage and, determination and clarity of vision that was being exhibited late president Kaunda.

She said under his reign, Western province saw significant projects being implemented among them, the commissioning of Yuka missionary in Kalabo and Mangango mission hospital in Kaoma districts respectively.

“Dr. Kaunda worked tirelessly to ensure that each and every Zambian had access to good health. He commissioned Arthur Wina memorial hospital, the late freedom fighter and one of Zambia’s first cabinet ministers for his great service to the country,” Mrs Wina said.

Mrs Wina also said Dr. Kaunda called for publicity and advocated for the treatment and care for people affected by HIV/AIDS pandemic in the country.

The Vice President said in the agriculture and industry in the province, late Kaunda established a cordon-line with a view to control the spreading of animal diseases across various districts as the region is known for cattle rearing.

Mrs Wina further said the reign of late Dr. Kaunda developed a professional civil service that is crucial to the development of the country; hence he commissioned the first government in-service training at Namushekende center prior to the establishment of the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA).

“You will agree with me that the civil service in the most single important institution in any country which greatly affects our livelihood. Indeed Dr. Kaunda’s life was a life of service and he truly lived out the adage, service before self. I, therefore, implore our civil service to continue to work in a professional manner and also improve their qualifications and skillset, as a way of honouring our founding father Dr. Kenneth Kaunda,” said Mrs Wina.

And family representative, Colonel Panji Kaunda said his father stood for peace, love and unity adding that he brought everyone together by the motto of one Zambia one nation.

Col. Kaunda has since implored Vice President Wina being the mother of the nation to guiding people in the country with wisdom, peace and unity.

Meanwhile, the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE)’s Induna Inete who is also Mwangelwa Akapelwa said late Dr. Kaunda will be remembered by the traditional leadership through his educational policy of ensuring that every citizen obtains quality and free education.

Induna Inete said Dr. Kaunda believed in a philosophy of unity in diversity and called on all Zambians to sustain the peace for love to flourish.

“As BRE, we appreciate the unity that Dr. Kaunda did to this great nation. KK walked the talk of uniting all the 73 ethnic tribes in Zambia adding that he hated tribalism in all the regions of the country,” said Induna Inete.

Induna Inete further said that it took late Sir Mwanawina Lewanika III and Dr. Kaunda to negotiate for the Barotseland agreement which culminated into the birth of the Republic of Zambia, a legacy that is still lingering in the minds of many people of Western province.

And Western province United Church of Zambia Presbytery Bishop Roy Kanchele during his homily under the theme, “All one in Christ, said late Dr. Kaunda was a follower of the word of Jesus Christ throughout his life.

Bishop Kanchele said one of the memories Dr. Kaunda left in the UCZ activities was the formation of both the boys and girls brigade in the country.

The clergy has urged the people in the country to sustain the peace individually in all the ten provinces during and after the elections.

The one Zambia one nation motto should be our pride of this nation. We need to unite as a country so that the soul of late Dr. Kaunda rests in peace,” said Bishop Kanchele.

Late Dr. Kaunda’s body was received by scores of people who lined up along the roads in the central business district of Mongu to see the remains of their founding father who will be put to rest on 7th July, 2021.

Meanwhile, the body of late Dr Kenneth Kaunda has arrived in Lusaka from Mongu Western where public viewing took place today.

The casket carrying the remains of the late former head state came aboard a ZAF airplane which touched down at Lusaka City airport around 17.00 hours.

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga were on hand to receive the body.

Dr Kaunda’s body is scheduled to tour all the province capitals in the country to give an opportunity to all citizens pay their last respect to the first republican president.

The body has so far being to Choma and Mongu of Southern Province and Western Province respectively.

Dr Kaunda died on June 17, 2021 at Maina Soko Military Hospital around 14:30 hours and will be put to rest on July 7,2021 at Presidential Memorial park in Lusaka.