Zesco in Solwezi district of Northwestern province has denied any contribution to the cause of the fire that burnt to ashes makeshift shops at Messengers market in the early hours of Monday.

ZESCO principal engineer operations, Mayson Chalewa says contrary to suggestions by sections of society connecting the inferno to have been caused by the Utility firm, the makeshift shops that got gutted were not yet connected to ZESCO power.

ZANIS reports Mr Chalewa said in an interview that investigations by his office have revealed that that the cause of the inferno was external and not from ZESCO.

“In the first place there is no official report which was done to ZESCO over this incidence… and then our investigations have shown that this incidence is from an external source and not from ZESCO because apparently this market has got only one metering point whose point is just meant to supply flat lights just for lighting for the market”, Eng. Chalewa said.

He further revealed that they have also discovered that marketeers have done a lot of illegal connections and urged them to desist from pausing illegal connections, adding that electricity could be dangerous.

“Our plea is that we would want to urge people to desist from pausing illegal connections because you know electricity is very dangerous to this people”, Eng. Chalewa said.

He has since urged anyone who wants power to get to ZESCO planning unit to apply for power and they would be advised on how to do proper wiring.

And Solwezi District Commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga said government sympathizes with marketeers for the loss of property.

Mrs Kamalonga who inspected the scene this morning said whoever is taking confusion in the market must stop immediately because soon police will pounce on that person.

“Those people that are perpetrating confusion in Solwezi must stop immediately…there should be no politics when it comes to business…business is business….will pounce on you…whoever is bringing confusion in this market must stop immediately” she said.

Describing the situation at the market as bad, Mrs Kamalonga, urged marketeers to be on the alert and report any unknown persons patronizing the market.

Stating that nobody should take advantage of the election time and COVID-19 situation to bring poverty on others, Mr. Kamalonga called for peace and coexistence, adding that Zambia belongs to all.

Meanwhile, Messenger market vice chairperson, Matiyasi Wisipito said the fire was discovered by two people around 02:00 hours on Monday.

Mr. Wisipito said they do not understand the cause of the fire.

“We are appealing to government and well-wishers to help us…the people have lost everything….they have children..where are they going to get the money to send them to school”, he said.

He has appealed to the government to help the people whose shops were burnt because that was the source of their living.

And Solwezi municipal council director engineering, Angel Simwaba said their investigation into the matter has revealed that it is not an electrical fault but suspected sabotage.

Mr Simwaba said when the fire department received the call around 03:00 hours they immediately rushed to messenger market and managed to put out the fire before it could spread to other buildings.

He said the council has reported the matter to police and the docket has been opened.