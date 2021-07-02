Foreign leaders and regional bodies attending the state funeral of Kenneth Kaunda have paid glowing tribute to the late First Republican President.

ZANIS reports that dignitaries penned down moving eulogies in the book of condolences as they arrived at the state funeral of the late icon of pan-Africanism at the show grounds.

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, said Dr Kaunda will forever be remembered as a courageous leader who supported South Africa’s struggle for freedom and Democracy.

“KK as we called him, fondly was a great inspiration to the young people of South Africa. He will forever be remembered as the father of our liberation in South Africa” Mr Ramaphosa said.

Emerson Munangagwa, President of Zimbabwe eulogized Dr. Kaunda as the last founding father of the African Union (AU), who lived long enough to see his dream of an independent Africa.

“He was the pan-Africanist icon who believed that Zambia was not independent until all countries on the African continent have become free and independent” Mr Mnangagwa wrote.

President Mogkweetsi Masisi of Botswana said President Kaunda gave all of himself for the betterment of everyone in the region, Africa and the world.

Emotional tributes continued with president of Namibia Hage Gaingob who like many current and former Heads of state lived in Zambia, had few words.

“Go well with your excellence till we meet again. You have left deep pan-Africanist footprints. Africa is proud of you” he wrote.

President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Malawi Dr Lazarus Chakwera hailed Dr Kaunda as the last of the giants of pan-Africanism.

Other dignitaries who wrote in the book of condolences are President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi and Chairperson of the African Union commission Moussa Faki among others.

Among the serving regional Heads of State who once lived in Zambia during the independence struggles of their countries, include Namibian Hage Gaingob and his counterpart Emmerson Mnagagwa, President of Zimbabwe.

Dr Kaunda died on June 17th,2021, at Mina Soko Medical centre after an illness at the age of 97.