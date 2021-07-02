9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 2, 2021
type here...
Kenneth Kaunda
Updated:

Dr Kaunda has left deep pan-Africanist footprints

By Chief Editor
46 views
3
Kenneth Kaunda Dr Kaunda has left deep pan-Africanist footprints
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Foreign leaders and regional bodies attending the state funeral of Kenneth Kaunda have paid glowing tribute to the late First Republican President.

ZANIS reports that dignitaries penned down moving eulogies in the book of condolences as they arrived at the state funeral of the late icon of pan-Africanism at the show grounds.

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, said Dr Kaunda will forever be remembered as a courageous leader who supported South Africa’s struggle for freedom and Democracy.

“KK as we called him, fondly was a great inspiration to the young people of South Africa. He will forever be remembered as the father of our liberation in South Africa” Mr Ramaphosa said.

Emerson Munangagwa, President of Zimbabwe eulogized Dr. Kaunda as the last founding father of the African Union (AU), who lived long enough to see his dream of an independent Africa.

“He was the pan-Africanist icon who believed that Zambia was not independent until all countries on the African continent have become free and independent” Mr Mnangagwa wrote.

SADC leaders, and other African leaders following the proceeding during the state funeral for late President Kaunda at the show grounds yesterday. Friday, July 02, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
SADC leaders, and other African leaders following the proceeding during the state funeral for late President Kaunda at the show grounds yesterday. Friday, July 02, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

President Mogkweetsi Masisi of Botswana said President Kaunda gave all of himself for the betterment of everyone in the region, Africa and the world.

Emotional tributes continued with president of Namibia Hage Gaingob who like many current and former Heads of state lived in Zambia, had few words.

“Go well with your excellence till we meet again. You have left deep pan-Africanist footprints. Africa is proud of you” he wrote.

President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Malawi Dr Lazarus Chakwera hailed Dr Kaunda as the last of the giants of pan-Africanism.

Other dignitaries who wrote in the book of condolences are President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi and Chairperson of the African Union commission Moussa Faki among others.

Among the serving regional Heads of State who once lived in Zambia during the independence struggles of their countries, include Namibian Hage Gaingob and his counterpart Emmerson Mnagagwa, President of Zimbabwe.

Dr Kaunda died on June 17th,2021, at Mina Soko Medical centre after an illness at the age of 97.

President Edgar Lungu and Wife Esther Lungu following the proceeding during the state funeral for late President Kaunda at the show grounds yesterday. Friday, July 02, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu and Wife Esther Lungu following the proceeding during the state funeral for late President Kaunda at the show grounds . Friday, July 02, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Previous articleKalusha Salutes Patson’s Leicester City Move
Next articleGovernment proposes to bury KK at Embassy Park and later exhume body and rebury at State Lodge in compromise move to honour his wish

3 COMMENTS

  1. Kwamene kuno kumalilo, kulibe na nsima, ise ba mukomboni tanyamula kudala salt na mpilimpili. Kaya tiza chita bwanji?

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 4

Government proposes to bury KK at Embassy Park and later exhume body and rebury at State Lodge in compromise move to honour his wish

The family of the late Dr. Kenneth Kaunda says it is being forced to accept government’s decision to bury...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government snubs HH for KK’s funeral, leading opposition figure not invited

Kenneth Kaunda Chief Editor - 12
Government snubs HH for KK’s funeral, leading opposition figure not invited Leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is not attending the state funeral service for...
Read more

Jacob Zuma skips KK’s funeral, fearing arrest

Kenneth Kaunda Chief Editor - 0
Former South African President Jacob Zuma will not be attending the funeral of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda on Friday as initially planned. “He is not going,...
Read more

Kikwete, President Geingob arrive for KK state funeral

Kenneth Kaunda Chief Editor - 0
Tanzanian former President Jakaya Kikwete and Namibian President Hage Geingob have arrived in the country for First President Kenneth Kaunda's state funeral. The former...
Read more

Presidents Ramaphosa and Nyusi arrive for KK state funeral

Kenneth Kaunda Chief Editor - 1
The South African Head of State Cyril Ramaphosa and President of Mozambique who is also African Union(AU) Chairperson, Filipe Nyusi have arrived in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.