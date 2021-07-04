The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga says his Executive is saddened at the untimely death of Zambia’s first ever indigenous FIFA referee Bennet Simfukwe.

Kamanga says death has robbed FAZ of a giant in Simfukwe who he says paved the way for indigenous referees in Zambia to take centre stage.

“The death of Mr Simfukwe has come as a great shock especially that football is running out of great minds that were part of the pioneering period of our game.

“Our thoughts go out to the family as they mourn this great son of the soil, ” said Kamanga.

Kamanga in statement issued to ZANIS sports by FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala, described Simfukwe as a pioneer and giant in refereeing.

“Such deaths remind us of the need to cherish and honour these greats. In a small way we have been unearthing some of these long-forgotten heroes of our game and seek to document their knowledge”, said Kamanga.

Simfukwe was a decorated sports administrator who was bestowed an insignia of meritorious achievement on Africa Freedom Day by President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka.

The presidential honour was in recognition of his contribution to the development of multi-disciplinary sports in Zambia, including football and basketball.

Simfukwe became Zambia’s first indigenous International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) referee in 1967.

He was also Confederation of African Football (CAF) commissioner from 1991-2004 and a Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) match commissioner from 1985-date.

Simfukwe also served as FAZ general secretary from 1990-1993.

The Late Simfukwe was also Association of Zambia (RAZ) chairperson from 1968-1969 and Zambia Basketball Association (BAZ) chairperson from 1971-1984.

He also served as Nkana Football Club chairperson from 1982-1983 and as well as secretary and treasurer from 1988-1990.

Simfukwe captained Zambia’s side to its first All-Africa basketball games in Lagos, Nigeria in 1962 and also served as board member on the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ).

Among the sports he played and officiated are football, basketball, bowling, athletics, tennis, golf and field events such as relay, discus and high jump.

Simfukwe died in Kitwe after a short illness.