Defending champions Chipolopolo’s preliminary stage pool fixtures at the 2021 COSAFA Cup have been reshuffled after another Group B opponent withdrew from the tournament that has now switched a two from three group event.

Madagascar has opted out due to their Covid-19 regulations and will not travel for the tournament that South Africa is hosting from July 6-18 at Nelson Mandela Bay.

They join their fellow Indian Ocean island neighbours Comoros out of the tournament after citing the same reasons on July 4.

COSAFA have now revised remaining Group B sides Malawi and Zambia’s fixtures.

Zambia has been redirected to Group A where they will now play Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana and hosts Bafana-Bafana South Africa.

Malawi stay in Group B where they will be joined by Namibia, Mozambique, guest side Senegal and record six-time winners Zimbabwe who were previously all draw in Group C.

Chipolopolo will now kickoff their COSAFA Cup title defence on July 8 against Lesotho in a 12h00 kickoff at Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

Zambia will play eSwatini at the same venue on July 10 and Botswana on July 13 at the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Chipolopolo will wrap-up their campaign 24 hours later against Bafana Bafana.

The top two finishers from Group A and B will advance to the semifinal doubleheader on July 16.

Winner from Group A will play Group B runners-up at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 14h00 and the reserve penultimate tie will be played at 17h00.