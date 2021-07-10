9.5 C
Dear Editor

Please allow me to air my views. I was very disappointed in our President’s decision to visit markets (campaigning) in Mtendere yesterday thereby attracting huge crowds in Lusaka where people are dying everyday in numbers.

Schools,colleges have been closed and all events including seminars and weddings were stopped. Those weddings taking place a day after the announcement were not even give notice or allowed to hold their event.All political rallies and road shows were stopped because they were Super-spreader events.

We have lost too many people in Lusaka and there was the leader who is supposed to lead by example, breaking the Public Health rules in the midst of the pandemic by orchestrating a Super-spreader event!It is obvious that a win in this years election is more important than the lives or health of ordinary Zambians.

Police have been harassing bar owners with just 10 people in the bars. Minibuses are also restricted with the number of passengers they can carry.Ordinary Zambians are trying everything to stop the spread of covid -19 and there he was! What example was he showing to us Zambians yesterday?

By Bana Mulenga
Disappointed Lusaka resident

