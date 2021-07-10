The Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ has set Monday 12, July 2021 as the day for filling in nominations for Luanshya District Mayoral candidates in the August 12, 2021 general election.

This follows the demise of an independent Mayoral candidate Biston Njovu, who died on June 23, 2021.

Representing the ECZ, Roan constituency Returning Officer Brian Musamba said during the nomination briefing held at luanshya Girls secondary school that the filling in of nomination will be done at Luanshya Civic Center between 09:00 and 15:00.

Mr Musamba indicated that on May 17, 2021, a total of eight candidates to the mayoral election successfully filed in nominations but that one candidate died before election date.

He disclosed that Article 52(6) of the constitution of Zambia provides that the nominations be cancelled to allow for a level playing field with considering the interest of stakeholders.

“According to Article 52(6) of the constitution of Zambia, where a candidate dies, resigns, or becomes disqualified in accordance with Article 70,100 or 153, or a court disqualifying a candidate for corruption or malpractice after a close of nominations, ECZ shall cancel the election and require the filling in of fresh nominations by eligible candidates and elections shall be held within 30 days,” he explained

Mr Musamba has since advised all aspiring candidates to file in fresh nominations on Monday despite having successfully filed in nominations earlier.

He further emphasized that the election date had not been changed and will take place on August 12, 2021 alongside the general election.

“since the law states that the upon filling in fresh nominations, the election is supposed to take place within 30 days hence the strategic placing of filling in of nominations of 12th July which and the 30 days will fall on 12th August as earlier designated and this will also allow the ECZ to include the candidates in the ongoing printing of Ballot papers in Dubai,” Mr Musamba said.

Mr Musamba said candidates are required to bring fresh documents and pay nomination fees of K30 thousand for candidates above 35 years, K10 thousand for youths and people living with Disabilities, with K13 thousand for female candidates.

The meeting was attended by various political parties including the Patriotic Front (PF) United Party for National Development (UPND), New Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Alliance Party (PAC), and Socialist Party (SP) among others, civil society organizations and the police.