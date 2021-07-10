9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 10, 2021
The Sun is Setting on Zambia 's COSAFA Cup Title Defence

Chipolopolo’s COSAFA Cup title defence is very bleak after losing their second successive Group A match at the ongoing tournament South Africa is hosting at Nelson Mandela Bay.

The five-time champions lost 1-0 to Eswatini to stay bottom of Group A and the only team on zero points after two games and another two left to play.

Saturday’s defeat comes two days after Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s boys squandered a one-nil halftime lead to lose 2-1 to Lesotho in their opening game on July 8.

Striker’s Brian Mwila’s 40th minute miss of the year from point-blank range in front of an inviting goal epitomized disjointed Chipolopolo’s form on the day.

The deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute when Eswatini defender Sandile Gamedze out-jumped a bunch of static Zambian defenders to head-in midfielder Sabelo Gamedze’s corner.

From then on, Eswatini were in control, albeit in defensive mode, and they didn’t panic for the remainder of the match, comfortably soaking up the tame pressure exhibited by Zambia.

Zambia, though, did score in the 88th minute when Gamphani Lungu headed-in an Augustine Mulenga delivery into the box.

However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Zambia are last while Lesotho and Botswana have 3 points each.

Eswatini lead Group A tied on 6 points with second placed South Africa.

Chipolopolo face Botswana on July 13 and South Africa on July 14 as they prepare for what is looking like a trophy handover ceremony in their remaining two Group A matches.

