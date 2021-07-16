Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has admitted that his fate as Zambia coach is in the hands of FAZ after his team’s early embarrassing exit from the 2021 COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

For the first time in COSAFA Cup history, Zambia will not be playing in the knockout round of the regional competition they have won five times after failing to qualify to the semifinals.

On the way home, Chipolopolo suffered successive Group A defeats to Lesotho 2-1 on July 8 and Eswatini 1-0 on July 10 before beating Botswana 2-1 and forcing a goalless draw against South Africa in their last pool match.

After the draw against South Africa, Micho said he has done his best as Zambia coach in the 18 months he has been in charge.

“I am very proud of each moment I have spent as Zambia coach. I am present, whether I will be a coach it will be purely on the people that are in charge,” Micho said.

“Supporters very often look at the game in a very emotional way. However, administrators are the one to decide whether it is enough or it is not enough.”

“I am pushing myself to the limits and telling myself that my conscience is clean. I have given my best,” the Serb said.

Chipolopolo exited the COSAFA Cup second from bottom in Group A on 4 points, three points less than second placed Eswatini and six points adrift of unbeaten Bafana.

Eswatini and South Africa are through to the semifinals.