Entertainment News
Pompi and Mag44 release music video for 'Luyando'

Pompi and Mag44 released the music video for their collaboration  ‘Luyando‘ .

‘Luyando Talujisi mwaka’ is a tonga phrase which means ‘Love has no seasons’. May we choose to love in all seasons!

