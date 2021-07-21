9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Entertainment News
Movie Review : Marvel Studios' Black Widow

By staff
staff

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

PROS

  • Great chemistry between Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff) Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova). Yelena is a perfect comic foil for the somewhat one dimensional Natasha.
  • Standout performance by David Harbour (Alexei/Red Guardian). He stole all scenes he was in with his humor. 
  • Excellent action scene’s

CONS

  • The movie needed a stronger villain with clearly laid out motivation.
  • The movie lacked the extravagance of previous highly touted Marvel superhero movies.
  • The dynamic between Natasha and her sister was done well but could have been deeper to explore the shared trauma of their childhood.

FAVORITE QUOTE

Alexei Shostakov: [to Natasha and Yelena] You both have killed so many people. Your ledgers must be dripping, just gushing red. I couldn’t be more proud of you.

Alexei Shostakov: Do you know why it’s gonna be all right? Because my girls are the toughest girls in the world. You’re gonna take care of each other, okay? And everything, everything’s gonna be fine.

Natasha Romanoff: It’s funny. My whole life, I didn’t think I had any family. Turns out I got two.

CONCLUSSION

Black Widow in the lasted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film series . The events in this movie take place between ‘Captain America: Civil war‘(2016) and ‘Avengers: infinity war‘(2018).

Despite not having any superpowers , Natasha Romanoff is one of the most notable Avengers. Being a master in the covert arts of espionage, infiltration, and subterfuge, an expert martial artists, with exceptional agility and athletic ability propels her to be on par with some the more gifted Avengers.

‘Black Widow’ is, in part, an origin story. We get a brief look into Natasha’s formative years, then fast forward to present day action. The plot of the movie is action packed while being relatively predictable with a few fun twists and turns. It is centered around the family dynamic between Natasha, Yelena and their adopted parents, scientist Melina (Rachel Weisz) and former special agent Alexei (David Harbour) ,who arguably gave the best performance of the movie as a bumbling, way-past-his-prime superhero.

At the end of the movie I did not know more about Natasha Romanov than I did from the previous Avengers movies. I feel more should have been done to explain the background and motivations of her character. If you’re looking for a few hours of entertainment combining powerful women and a string of exhilarating chase scenes and breathtaking action, you will enjoy Black Widow.

RATING

3 out of 5

 

 

BY KAPA KAUMBA

