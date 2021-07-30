The Patriotic Front (PF) has challenged Fr. Emmanuel Chikoya to come out and openly declare his support for the opposition UPND.

PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has charged that Fr. Chikoya is a UPND surrogate who is hiding in the name of Church to hoodwink Zambians that he stands for the truth.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Mwanza said the PF respects retired archbishop Tresphore Mpundu and Chief Mukuni who have openly told Zambians that they are UPND and he has since challenged Fr Chikoya to exercise his democratic right by also telling Zambians that he is a UPND supporter.

He has wondered why Fr. Chikoya who has never attended any national day of prayer and fasting commemorated on the 18th of October is today in the forefront organizing the day of prayers which they want President Lungu to attend.

The PF Media Director has since disclosed that the party will not allow President Lungu to attend the said day of prayers being organized by Fr Chikoya and his team because the event is simply organized to reduce the President and equate him to opposition political leaders.

“They want to reduce the President to some opposition political leaders to say that unless the head of state plays to the terms and conditions of the opposition leaders then they will never be peace in the country,” Mr. Mwanza said.

And Mr. Mwanza has further questioned Fr. Chikoya’s silence over the continued abrogation of the peace cord by the UPND who have continued on their path of violence and anarchy.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza has challenged the NGOCC who are also part of the team organizing the said national day of prayers to tell Zambians why they have remained quiet when women and mothers are being insulted by known political cadres.

“Who’s interest is NGOCC representing when they cannot defend the likes of Edith Nawakwi who is being insulted everyday by known political cadres from the opposition, ” he wondered.

“So we want to urge His Excellency the President to ignore the invitation from Fr Chikoya and his team because they don’t mean well and we don’t want the President to be going to a gathering of wolves in sheep’s skin,” Mr Mwanza added.