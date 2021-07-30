Police in Western Province have arrested and charged Sioma Independent Parliamentary candidate, Albert Mundia and his driver for alleged malicious damage to property.

This follows an alleged fight between his supporters and those for PF Parliamentary candidate, Mbololwa Sibulwa.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo in a statement says the two suspects were also found in possession of a firearm with 14 rounds of ammunition.

But in an interview with this reporter, Mr. Mundia’s lawyer, Christopher Mundia, has described the arrest of his client as illegal and has urged the police to release him.

Ms. Subulya had earlier complained that she was living in fear after Mr. Mundia fired gunshots at her and went into hiding. He allegedly fired gunshots at her after accusing her of using Government vehicles to campaign and later went into hiding.

“After being shot at and the extensive damage on my car, my life is in danger for as long as my attackers are still on the loose,” Ms. Subulwa lamented.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-has suspended Mr. Mundia’s campaign activities due to violence.

The Commission has also suspended UPND campaign activities in Ikelenge District of North Western Province following incidents of violence.