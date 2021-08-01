9.5 C
Chilumba Gets Kansanshi Dynamos Job

Coach Tennant Chilumba is promising improved results at Kansanshi Dynamos after joining the newly promoted FAZ Super Division side on a two year deal.

Chilumba was unveiled by Kansanshi on Saturday in Solwezi together with his assistants Happy Sichikolo and Donwell Yobe.

The trio has beefed up the Kansanshi bench that already has coaches John Munkonje and Gift Kampamba.

“I have been following Kansanshi Dynamos. This is the second time they are winning promotion back in the Super Division,” Chilumba said.

He has returned to coaching two months after being sidelined by Forest Rangers.

“I have assessed the team. I watched the team in training,” Chilumba said.

He added:”I can only promise that we will do much better. Everyone is ready to finish in the top six. We are ready and I think everyone is ready.”

