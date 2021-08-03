Following the murder case that occurred recently in Kanyama Constituency where 2 people were killed, United Party for National Development – Deputy National Youth Chairman Mr Trevor Mwiinde has challenged the police force and all interested as well as affected stakeholders to conduct a fair investigation.

Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s Lunch Time Show, Mr Mwiinde said that; unlike issuing statements meant at crucifying UPND without having a clear picture of the whole scenario that transpired, they must be professional and allow both parties involved to give their statements without taking sides with PF.

Mr Mwiinde said that one of the men in question who was killed – Danny Chingagu was a UPND member who denounced PF after they put him behind bars at City Market Police for 2 weeks, which only UPND Kanyama came to his aid. In the same vein, Mwiinde bemoaned the fact that one of the UPND youths who was part of Matero road show with the UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso on the day the murder took place was picked up from Matero and accused of being one of the killers in relation to Kanyama case.

Mr Mwiinde who further expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased urged political parties to stop using the youths to advance violence and settling scores – either personal, political or otherwise but rather strive for equality, love and respect for one another to be used as definition for what is right and benefits the masses.

Meanwhile, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has strongly condemned the killing of two Patriotic Front (PF) supporters in Kanyama compound in Lusaka.

LAZ President Abyudi Shonga says the loss of life in the contest for political power is most regrettable, and totally unacceptable in a democratic nation.

In a press statement issued to the media, Mr Shonga encouraged the police to work tirelessly and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

He said the continued incidents of violence are a blemish on the country’s reputation as a peaceful nation, and are undesirable.

“What exacerbates the tragedy is that the leaders of the major political parties have appended their signatures to multiple peace agreements”, he said.

Mr Shonga added that it is time for political parties to take responsibility for their membership, as well as to give effect to the pledge made to uphold peace.

He explained that LAZ expects all political parties to not only publicly speak out against political violence, but to continually ensure that the environment in the country is conducive for all eligible voters to vote for the preferred candidates on the 12th August 2021.

LAZ has since called for an end to political violence in the country.

And the United Nations (UN) in Zambia has said that it strongly condemns the recent killing of two political party supporters in Kanyama, Lusaka, as well as other incidents of political violence reported in the country in the run-up to general elections due on 12 August.

In a statement to the media, the UN said that the ongoing violence can pose a threat to the conduct of credible and peaceful elections and undermine core democratic values enshrined in the Constitution of Zambia.

“There is no justification to indulge in violence, kill or harm another person or destroy property to settle political differences in a multiparty democracy. Let us not forget that a democracy is a system of Government providing a framework for organized and continuous dialogue to resolve differences”, said UN Resident Coordinator in Zambia, Dr. Coumba Mar Gadio.

“The UN calls on all Zambian political leaders to publicly condemn any form of violence and instruct their supporters to abide by the electoral code of conduct and refrain from any violent acts and to pursue constructive dialogue and existing legal mechanisms to settle their differences, peacefully and amicably,” added Dr. Gadio.

The UN will continue monitoring the situation and engaging with the Government and people of Zambia to maintain and sustain peace which is essential for attaining the country’s development priorities.