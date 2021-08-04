Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe says more army staff will be deployed to North Western Province to supplement the Zambia police in maintaining peace before, during and after the elections.

Lt General Sikazwe assured protection to the people in the region when he paid a courtesy call on North Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela at his office today.

Lt General Sikazwe commended President Edgar Lungu for reinforcing more security personnel in order to maintain peace during the election period.

He maintained that the army will be deployed to protect citizen according to their mandate.

And Mr Mangimela noted that having the army patrol in the street will guarantee safety for the citizens.

He thanked President Lungu and the Army Commander for prioritizing the safety of the nation.

“We will continue to sensitize the community on the deployment of the army in their various communities,” Mr Mangimela said