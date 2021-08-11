9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

VEEP calls for investment in 93 resettlement schemes across the country

By Chief Editor
50 views
0
Headlines VEEP calls for investment in 93 resettlement schemes across the country
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President Inonge Wina has called for the packaging of the 93 resettlement schemes across the country so as to ensure overall investment and development in the said areas. Mrs Wina observes that resettlement schemes have for a longtime not performed as planned as most of them are isolated and far from the mainstream social and economic development.

The Vice President highlights that the development has contributed to settlers in the scheme feeling neglected.

Mrs Wina said this when she graced the Resettlement Infrastructure Investment and Enterprise Support (ARIISE) programme at Pamodzi Hotel Plc.

“ Am optimistic that the implementation of the ARIISE programme will contribute in uplifting the social and economic status of the settlers in resettlement schemes, “ she said.

She disclosed that most of the land occupied by the settlers is fertile and if well utilized can turn Zambia into the food basket of the region.

Vice President Inonge Wina and Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba signing the concession agreement between the Government of Zambia and Nkhulu Zambia limited for implementing the Agreement Resettlement Infrastructure Investment and Enterprise Support (ARIISE) program at Pamondzi Hotel in Lusaka yesterday. Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Inonge Wina and Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba signing the concession agreement between the Government of Zambia and Nkhulu Zambia limited for implementing the Agreement Resettlement Infrastructure Investment and Enterprise Support (ARIISE) program at Pamondzi Hotel in Lusaka yesterday. Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

The Vice President reiterated that Zambia is endowed with abundant resources needed to produce most of the food commodities demanded in all the neighbouring countries.

“Over one million hectares of land is currently in the hands of voluntary and involuntary settlers in some of Zambia’s most fertile regions in all the ten provinces.

“Unfortunately, the schemes have not performed as planned for decades because most of the schemes have been isolated from the mainstream social and economic development programmes leading to frustrations and feeling of neglect among settlers over the years, “ she said.

The Vice president added that as the country is well endowed with resources for production of the food commodities demanded in all the neighbouring countries, resettlement schemes can and should play a critical role in this regard under the ARIISE programme.

Mrs Wina says the signing of the concession agreement will enable cooperating partners to tap into the existing opportunities found in the resettlement schemes.

Vice President Inonge Wina (2nl) Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba (l), RDA Chief Executive Officer Eng-George Manyele (r) and, SABDF-Executive Director Jurgen Van Tonder (2nr) posing for the picture after signing the concession agreement between the Government of Zambia and Nkhulu Zambia limited for implementing the Agreement Resettlement Infrastructure Investment and Enterprise Support (ARIISE) program at Pamondzi Hotel in Lusaka yesterday. Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS
Vice President Inonge Wina (2nl) Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba (l), RDA Chief Executive Officer Eng-George Manyele (r) and, SABDF-Executive Director Jurgen Van Tonder (2nr) posing for the picture after signing the concession agreement between the Government of Zambia and Nkhulu Zambia limited for implementing the Agreement Resettlement Infrastructure Investment and Enterprise Support (ARIISE) program at Pamondzi Hotel in Lusaka yesterday. Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS

And speaking earlier, Southern African Business Development Forum (SABDF) Executive Director Jabu Mabobo says his organisation has identified Angola as a potential market for the commodities to be produced in Zambia under the ARIISE programme.

Mr Mabobo stated that the forum has opened its doors to private partners instead of it sourcing finances from Member States.

Later the Vice President signed the concession agreement on behalf of the government for the development of the western corridor trade facilitation routes inclusive of resettlement schemes and border facilities through a Finance, Design, Construct, Rehabilitate, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (FDBROMT) public private partnership model.

Under the concession agreement over 300,000 families are expected to benefit from all the 93 resettlement schemes across the country.

Previous articleWe have delivered in improved working conditions for prison officers – President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

VEEP calls for investment in 93 resettlement schemes across the country

Vice President Inonge Wina has called for the packaging of the 93 resettlement schemes across the country so...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia to receive $1.3 billion from the IMF’s global liquidity stabilization programme

Economy Chief Editor - 16
The Zambian Government has said that it is pleased with the approval by the IMF Board of Directors of a general allocation of...
Read more

Zambia Airways to take to the skies on September 30th 2021

Economy Chief Editor - 24
Zambia Airways has announced 30th September 2021 as the date for operationalization of the national airline. In August 2018, the Industrial Development Corporation Limited (IDC)...
Read more

Increased Stability of the Economy has Resulted the Remarkable Performance of the 2021 National Budget

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba says the government is pleased with the performance of various revenue initiatives in the first half of...
Read more

ZESCO Explains Power Blackouts experienced in some parts of the country

Economy Chief Editor - 18
Vandals have brought down a Zesco limited interconnected power system located near Kankundwe area in Kabwe, central province. Zesco Limited Public Relations, Hazel Zulu,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.