Thursday, August 12, 2021
Hundreds turn up to vote in Shibuyunji District

Shibuyunji, August 12, 2021, ZANIS—District Electoral Officer Boyd Mboyi says voters in shibuyunji have turned up in large numbers.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mboyi said that it is safe to say that there is no voter apathy in the District.

He says all the polling stations in the district were declared open today at exactly 06:00 hours in the morning and people lined up to cast their vote as early as 03:00 hours and 04:00 hours in the morning today.

Mr. Mboyi says of all the wards in the district, Nampundwe polling stations have experienced long queues at 12:00 hours.

The District Electoral Officer has also declared that so far the voting process was orderly and peaceful and that no violence has been recorded.

Meanwhile, Mwembezhi Primary School Polling station of Kalundu Ward Presiding Officer Charles Mwachindalo has disclosed to ZANIS that of the 577registered voters at the polling station 348 people have managed to cast their vote.

He adds that all voters adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines and that no challenges were faced.

He has further described the mood of voters at the polling station as peaceful and that there was no voter apathy.

