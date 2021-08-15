9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 15, 2021
ColumnsFeature Column
Updated:

Dr Hamukale jumps ship, resigns from PF

Former Southern Province Minister and losing Mazabuka Central Parliamentary candidate Edify Hamukale has resigned from the Patriotic Front.

Dr Hamukale says he has resigned from the Patriotic Front and further resigns his position as Member of the party’s Central Committee. He has since thanked President Edgar Lungu for having appointed him as Minister of Southern province in which he served for five years.

Dr Hamukale said President Lungu gave him an opportunity to apply his professional faculties and grow in leadership.

He has since thanked the civil service, chiefs, the church, private sector and citizens adding that he will remain patriotic to Zambia.

Below is the Press release

I wish to make it known that I have resigned from the Patriotic Front political party of the Republic of Zambia and have further resigned from my position as Member of The Central committee of the same party.

I sincerely thank President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for having appointed me As Minister of Southern province in which I served for five years scoring numerous measurable and visible economic development successes in the Southern province.

He gave me an opportunity to apply my profesional faculties and grow in leadership for which I am grateful as this benefited the citizens of our land.

I further thank the civil service, chiefs, the church, private sector and citizens who helped me ripen into the leader I am today. Longevity has its place in nature and history but the opportunity I was given is one that I will cherish now and in the distant days. I remain Patriotic to my Fatherland, Zambia

Hon Dr Edify Hamukale

