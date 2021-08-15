United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Hakainde Hichilema has maintained a lead in the August 12, 2021 presidential election after polling 2,324, 837 votes in 128 out of 156 constituencies.

His closest rival PF candidate and incumbent President Edgar Lungu has 1,464,681 votes from the official results announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Esau Chulu in Lusaka today.

The margin between the two top contenders now stands at 860,166 votes, in favour of Mr. Hichilema. Democratic Party candidate Harry Kalaba is in the third position with 19,451 followed by People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) candidate Andyford Banda who has 17, 097 votes.

Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe has 13, 879 votes followed by Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) candidate Highvie Hamududu with 8,676 votes.

The only female candidate in the presidential race, Chishala Kateka of the New Heritage Party, is in the seventh position with 6,630 votes while United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia’s Charles Chanda has 5,689 votes.

Zambia United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) candidate Lazarus Chisela polled 4, 588 votes so far in the 128 constituencies with MMD leader Nevers Mumba trailing close behind with 3,599.

Enock Tonga of the Third Liberation Movement amassed 2,609 votes followed by UNIP’s Trevor Mwamba who has 2, 551 votes.

Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) leader Sean Tembo is in the 13th position with 1,560 followed by National Restoration Party (NAREP) candidate Steven Nyirenda who has 1, 417 votes.

Economic Freedom Fighters candidate Kasonde Mwenda is in the 15th position with 1,119 votes while Leadership Movement’s Richard Silumbwe has received 1,097 polls.

Justice Chulu announced that the voter percentage turn out currently stands at 71.02 percent.

“Total number of registered voters is 5,613,220.Valid votes cast 3,879,490. Rejected votes 106,821, total votes cast 3, 986, 311,” he said.

Results from the remaining 28 constituencies are expected to be announced tonight.

Meanwhile, Munali Constituency has announced consolidated results following delays which were caused by disputed figures on provisional results during the verification exercise.

Returning officer for Munali Hellen Mubita announced the results at about 16:21 hours, to the relief of stakeholders and participants who have waited to hear the outcome of the tightly contested seats in the constituency.

United Party for National Development (UPND)’s Mike Mposha has won the Munali parliamentary seat after polling 35,752 votes.

Independent candidate Thomas Sipalo trailed in the second place with 30,585 votes, leading PF candidate Patrick Samwimbila who came in third place with 29, 214.

The UPND has also taken four out of the six wards in Munali Constituency, while the PF managed to secure one, with the last one going to an independent candidate.