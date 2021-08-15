9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Headlines
Updated:

HH Headed for Landslide Victory; With only 28 Constituencies to go, the Gap Grows to 860, 166 votes

By Chief Editor
51 views
6
Chief Editor

United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Hakainde Hichilema has maintained a lead in the August 12, 2021 presidential election after polling 2,324, 837 votes in 128 out of 156 constituencies.

His closest rival PF candidate and incumbent President Edgar Lungu has 1,464,681 votes from the official results announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Esau Chulu in Lusaka today.

The margin between the two top contenders now stands at 860,166 votes, in favour of Mr. Hichilema. Democratic Party candidate Harry Kalaba is in the third position with 19,451 followed by People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) candidate Andyford Banda who has 17, 097 votes.

Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe has 13, 879 votes followed by Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) candidate Highvie Hamududu with 8,676 votes.

The only female candidate in the presidential race, Chishala Kateka of the New Heritage Party, is in the seventh position with 6,630 votes while United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia’s Charles Chanda has 5,689 votes.

Zambia United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) candidate Lazarus Chisela polled 4, 588 votes so far in the 128 constituencies with MMD leader Nevers Mumba trailing close behind with 3,599.

Enock Tonga of the Third Liberation Movement amassed 2,609 votes followed by UNIP’s Trevor Mwamba who has 2, 551 votes.

Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) leader Sean Tembo is in the 13th position with 1,560 followed by National Restoration Party (NAREP) candidate Steven Nyirenda who has 1, 417 votes.

Economic Freedom Fighters candidate Kasonde Mwenda is in the 15th position with 1,119 votes while Leadership Movement’s Richard Silumbwe has received 1,097 polls.

Justice Chulu announced that the voter percentage turn out currently stands at 71.02 percent.

“Total number of registered voters is 5,613,220.Valid votes cast 3,879,490. Rejected votes 106,821, total votes cast 3, 986, 311,” he said.

Results from the remaining 28 constituencies are expected to be announced tonight.

ECZ Chairperson Hon Justice Esau Chulu and ECZ Chief Executive Officer Patrick Nshindano share notes during the Electoral Commission of Zambia announcement of results at the National Results Center Mulungushi in Lusaka
ECZ Chairperson Hon Justice Esau Chulu and ECZ Chief Executive Officer Patrick Nshindano share notes during the Electoral Commission of Zambia announcement of results at the National Results Center Mulungushi in Lusaka

Meanwhile, Munali Constituency has announced consolidated results following delays which were caused by disputed figures on provisional results during the verification exercise.

Returning officer for Munali Hellen Mubita announced the results at about 16:21 hours, to the relief of stakeholders and participants who have waited to hear the outcome of the tightly contested seats in the constituency.

United Party for National Development (UPND)’s Mike Mposha has won the Munali parliamentary seat after polling 35,752 votes.

Independent candidate Thomas Sipalo trailed in the second place with 30,585 votes, leading PF candidate Patrick Samwimbila who came in third place with 29, 214.

The UPND has also taken four out of the six wards in Munali Constituency, while the PF managed to secure one, with the last one going to an independent candidate.

Previous articleUPND retains Kalabo Central parley seat

6 COMMENTS

  1. GIVE 20.000 VOTES FOR EACH OF THE REMAINING 28 CONSTITUENCIES TO CRYBABY LUNGU, AND ZERO VOTES TO HH, LETS SEE IF LUNGU CAN TURN THE TIDE UPSIDE DOWN. IF THE ANSWER IS YES, THEN HE CAN CONTINUE DELAYING HIS CONCESSION, OTHERWISE, LUNGU, ITS GAME-OVER.
    LET NOT DAVIES MWILA OR KZ CHEAT YOU ANY LONGER, ITS A DONE DEAL !!!!. KWASILA. KUYA BEBELE
    THIS IS WHAT A LANDSLIDE VICTORY LOOKS LIKE !!

  2. It is clear from the results posted that party leaders who have done abysmal need to resign too. MMD leader should be ashamed for being a veteran but out done by newly created political parties. Give young people a chance to change the shape of our country.

    1

  3. But HH should tame his cadres…saw UPND cadres destroying PF offices at the bus station…so is this just the continuation from PF behavior….already feeling disappointed and he hasn’t assumed office yet…if this trend continues HH won’t even finish his first term in office…Anonymous

  5. @Anonymous, let us not rush to blame HH over cadres behavior, the man is not even in office yet so we all still don’t know how he’ll approach and deal with these thugs behavior.

